Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the NFL Heading Into 2022

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, as Colin designs his entire segment on how he’s sick and tired of all the ‘Derek Carr slander’ and why he thinks Carr is one of the ten best QB’s in the league.

Check out the segment above as Colin explains why he doesn’t think it’s controversial at all and also quite ‘obvious’ that Carr is a top 10 QB.

Here are Colin's rankings as follows:

10. Derek Carr 9. Kyler Murray 8. Justin Herbert 7. Joe Burrow 6. Matthew Stafford 5. Russell Wilson 4. Aaron Rodgers 3. Tom Brady 2. Josh Allen 1. Patrick Mahomes

