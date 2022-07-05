ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Predicting the Panthers' Pro Bowl Selections for 2022 Season

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKixz_0gVbBEbW00

Which Panthers have the best chance of making the Pro Bowl roster this season?

When you look at the Carolina Panthers' 2021 roster, there is a ton of young, exciting talent on both sides of the ball. Despite having low expectations this upcoming season, there are plenty of guys on the roster that could play their way into a Pro Bowl selection.

Which players are the most likely to get the Pro Bowl nod? Here are my picks.

OT Taylor Moton

He hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl yet, but he's due. Moton is considered to be one of the best right tackles in the entire NFL and not having to worry about moving positions should allow him to reach his full potential in 2022.

DE Brian Burns

Burns made his first Pro Bowl a year ago and now, I have him going back-to-back. Sure, not having Haason Reddick on the opposite side could mean more attention will be placed on Burns. At the same time, it will also mean more sacks and TFLs will be on the table for Burns. He's continued to add to his pass rush arsenal this offseason and even got a little bigger too, getting ready for those double teams I suppose. One goal that Burns has yet to reach is recording double-digit sacks in a single season. He's been close, but this is the year he gets it.

S Jeremy Chinn

I almost went with Jaycee Horn, I really did. For whatever reason, I'm a big believer in the former first round pick having a massive breakout year. All things considered, it's going to be a bit challenging for him to beat out some of the other corners in the NFC for a spot. That's why I'm going with Jeremy Chinn instead who I see having a much easier path to a Pro Bowl selection as long as he continues to progress.

Just missed the cut: CB Jaycee Horn, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR DJ Moore

It's a similar situation for DJ Moore as it is for Jaycee Horn; it's a tough path. The NFC is loaded with top-tier receiver talent and if Moore has subpar quarterback play again, it will hinder his chances. As for McCaffrey, I mean, yeah, if he's healthy he's a shoo-in to make it. The problem is, you can't count on him being on the field enough.

