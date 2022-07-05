ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

First it was a ginormous python in the Everglades. Now, a giant snail, which can grow larger than a human hand, has turned up in the Sunshine State in a place where the weather might not be optimal for it. Nevertheless, officials aren't taking any chances.

As if there weren't enough creepy crawlers lurking through Florida, the giant African land snail returned to the Sunshine State's ecosystem last week after being eradicated in 2021. The news comes just days after an enormous python was pulled from the brush of the Florida Everglades last month.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), the giant African snail, commonly referred to as GALS by invasive-species aficionados, is native to East Africa and can grow to 8 inches in length, which is roughly the size of an adult hand.

In late June, just north of Tampa, a gardener in Pasco County spotted a giant African land snail, which was the first time it had been detected outside of South Florida. Just days later, the FDACS confirmed the discovery of the snail in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23.

Until last week, the GALS had been detected only in Miami-Dade County, which is close to the Florida Everglades and is an ecosystem that provides the snail species with ample vegetation. While the GALS can survive in many different environments, the snail typically likes more humid areas with dense vegetation, Dr. Bill Kern, an associate professor at the University of Florida who specializes in nuisance wildlife management, told The New York Times.

Pasco County is roughly 228 miles northwest of Miami-Dade County and while the weather isn't drastically different between the two regions, there are still some differences that make it less than ideal for the snail to live in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PobmU_0gVbBDin00

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker, Miami-Dade County is more humid than Pasco County and, overall, is an average of about 3 degrees warmer than Pasco County and typically picks up 18 inches more precipitation than Pasco County over the course of the year.

Therefore, the giant African land snail has found refuge in irrigated areas, like nurseries, home landscapes or gardens in Pasco County.

If the weather becomes too "unfavorable" for the snails, they will bury themselves in the soil and remain inactive for up to a year, the FDACS reports.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Christina Chitty, the public information director at FSACS, told CNN that the GALS population in Pasco County likely originated from the illegal pet trade.

She explained that exotic pet owners still keep these snails, even though it is federally prohibited to own them as a pet in the United States. One pet owner, whose location is undisclosed, shared a video with Metro UK, a news site based in England, of her cuddling with her giant African snail.

However, not all owners are as careful with their pet snails. Once they get out into the wild -- either by owners accidentally losing them or owners releasing them into the wild -- they can quickly reproduce, producing up to 2,500 eggs per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4xCC_0gVbBDin00

And they aren't picky eaters. Described as "one of the most damaging snails in the world" by FDACS, the giant snails feed on more than 500 different types of plants and will even eat the paint or stucco off homes as a source of calcium. Snacking on just about anything, the snails can cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.

The snail also poses a serious health risk to humans as it carries the parasite called rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans and animals. According to the FDACS, if people handle the snail without gloves or eat unwashed produce, such as lettuce, that the snail has slid across, they run the risk of getting infected.

Although the snail's natural speed is "extremely slow," they can quickly cover large distances by clinging to vehicles and machinery or hitching a ride on plants or local produce, according to the USDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgfG8_0gVbBDin00

In hopes of containing them, state officials placed a portion of Pasco County in the New Port Richey area under quarantine last week. Unlike the COVID-19 quarantine, this one prohibits residents from moving plants, soil, debris, building materials, compost, or yard waste outside the designated zone.

Since the snails have no natural predators, eradicating them is challenging. Within the quarantined zone, officials started using a snail bait that contains metaldehyde, a pesticide approved for use in vegetable and ornamental crops on fruit trees and other plants. As the giant African snail feeds on the baited plants, the pesticide disrupts their digestive system and kills them.

Officials tell AccuWeather one of their several pest-sniffing dogs has been trained to detect the GALS in Pasco County. The Mollusk Detector Dog named Mellon, who is "actively surveying for this pest," will sit once it smells the snail. Officials will then collect any snails and treat the area with snail bait.

In the hopes of informing the public of the threat posed by the snails, the FDACS released a "wanted" poster on Twitter, warning the public not to touch the "abnormally large snail."

After being discovered in Miami-Dade County in 1969, these snails were eradicated six years later in 1975, according to FDACS. More recently, in 2021, FDACS announced the eradication of these snails from Miami-Dade County after a decade-long effort in which 168,000 snails were collected.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists, who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 6

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snails#Florida Everglades#Land Snail#Pesticide#African#Gals#Fdacs
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

60K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy