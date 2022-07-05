ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Special days and discounts for the Kentucky State Fair

By Deborah Harbsmeier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is a little more than a month away, but already there are deals you need to know about. The state fair happens Aug.18-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center and draws approximately 600,000 visitors each year for food, fun, exhibits and other entertainment. Right now...

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
Local radio personalities featured in Kentucky Living

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Two of our local radio personalities are featured in this month’s issue of Kentucky Living!. Tony Rose hosts the Tony Rose Morning Show on D93, Bowling Green’s Classic Rock. He’s been in radio for nearly 20 years, covering monumental stories like the December tornadoes and raising thousands of dollars for the non-profit Stuff The Bus.
Ticket prices ahead of Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August is just around the corner, and what does that mean for Kentucky? The state fair is almost here!. The Kentucky State Fair is from Aug. 18 to 28, and has released its early bird ticket prices and special days for members of the Kentucky community according to a press release.
Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
Driver testing services now available throughout Kentucky

Officials in Kentucky say driver testing services are now available around the state for residents looking to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police say that KSP Driver Testing Regional Branches have now been established within the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices, allowing residents to make driver testing appointments at any regional office regardless of their county of residence.
Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
