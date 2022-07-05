Flood Advisory issued for Dolores by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO