COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new trend on the COVID front that could mean relief for the healthcare system that has been strained due to the pandemic. "This is really the first time where we really had a high level of community transmission and we’re seeing a decoupling with not having severe increases, or stresses on the hospitals," Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Ohio Health infectious disease specialist, said.

