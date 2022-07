Clark Atlanta University will become one of the first HBCU schools to receive its own Nike Dunk colorway, one of the most iconic shoes in sneaker history. HBCU Gameday reports the shoe was initially named the “College Color High” when it debuted in 1985, a mashup of other sneakers including the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1 which debuted months before.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO