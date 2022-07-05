WNBA Power Rankings Week 9: Aces limping into All-Star Break while Sparks, Lynx are getting hot

Welcome to Bet For The Win’s WNBA Power Rankings. Each week, we update our list of teams based not solely on wins and losses but also take into account the reasons for the results. Tune in every week for a look at where your favorite team ranks.

Here we are in the final week of WNBA games before the All-Star break. Quite a bit of randomness occurred in the league’s most recent week (over the weekend, in particular), which has caused a lot of movement in the power rankings.

Who shined? Who flopped? Let’s find out.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

1

Chicago Sky (15-5)

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 2-0

Championship Odds: +270

There’s a clear-cut best team in the W at the moment and that team is the Sky. They’re absolutely locked in and, odds aside, should be considered the favorite to win the 2022 title.

2

Connecticut Sun (14-7)

(Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 1-1

Championship Odds: +400

The No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings is a toss-up that just so happens to side in Connecticut’s favor. No team in this range has been great recently, but the Sun’s come-from-behind win over Washington was impressive and ultimately is enough to land them here.

3

Seattle Storm (13-8)

(Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 2-1

Championship Odds: +380

Sunday was one of the weirder days in the W. Seattle was a part of the weirdness, getting blown out by the below .500 Atlanta Dream. The Storm’s Week 8 was otherwise successful with wins over Indiana and Las Vegas.

4

Las Vegas Aces (15-6)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Record Since Last Ranking: 1-2

Championship Odds: +140

The Aces are in the danger zone. They have lost four out of six games and look like the team most needing of the All-Star break. They’ll have a chance to go into the break with good vibes as they return home on Wednesday for a game against the Liberty.

5

Washington Mystics (13-10)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Record Since Last Ranking: 1-1

Championship Odds: +1000

New week, same story with the Mystics. They continue to somewhat tread water, which is fine. They gave up a big lead to Connecticut, though, which isn’t great. Nevertheless, Washington remains one of the five realistic championship contenders.

6

Los Angeles Sparks (10-11)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Record Since Last Ranking: 3-0

Championship Odds: +8000

The Sparks are coming off of a really good week. Scratch that — a GREAT week. They went 3-0 with wins over Phoenix, New York and Dallas. They’ll face Seattle on Wednesday with a chance to head into the break at .500.

7

Atlanta Dream (10-11)

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 2-1

Championship Odds: +10000

HEY NOW! The Atlanta Dream got their first “impressive” win on the season when they beat down the Storm over the weekend. Of course, the Dream had not beaten any of the teams in the top half of the league, so this win was important. Can they get another one this week? Washington is up next.

8

New York Liberty (8-12)

(Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 0-2

Championship Odds: +5000

New York had turned its season around after a rough start, but back-to-back losses have its momentum halted. Can the Liberty recapture their June magic?

9

Minnesota Lynx (7-15)

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 2-1

Championship Odds: +10000

Here’s a quick reminder to never count out Cheryl Reeve. The Lynx are still a ways away from the final playoff spot, but they’re heading in the right direction. They had a massive 31-point win over the Aces recently, so let’s see if they keep the pedal to the metal.

10

Dallas Wings (9-12)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Record Since Last Ranking: 0-2

Championship Odds: +8000

Remember earlier when I said there might not be a team in more need of the All-Star break than the Aces? Well, Dallas might have a case. The Wings have come undone lately as the vibes from their 5-2 start are gone.

11

Phoenix Mercury (9-14)

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 1-2

Championship Odds: +8000

It’s just not going to happen this year. Even when the Mercury take a step forward, they take two steps back. There’s a lot going on around this team and it’s honestly hard to blame them for how the season is going.

12

Indiana Fever (5-17)

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Record Since Last Ranking: 0-2

Championship Odds: +20000

The Fever are going through the necessary growing pains that one must endure before finding success. Nothing more, nothing less.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).