ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but James Gunn isn't involved

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kcuU_0gVb6F3T00

There’s a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw in the works, but James Gunn and Goichi “Suda51” Suda are not involved.

On Tuesday, Dragami Games announced the remake will launch sometime in 2023. Yoshimi Yasuda, producer of the original release, wants Lollipop Chainsaw to be more readily available on modern platforms.

“Various factors resulted in things making it so that fans can no longer easily play Lollipop Chainsaw, and it has been some time since players have not been able to access the game on current consoles,” Yasuda said on Twitter. “We, the original development staff on Lollipop Chainsaw, think of the game as very precious to us and did not want to leave it in limbo.”

“As such, we purchased the Lollipop Chainsaw intellectual property from Kadokawa Games, and decided to develop a remake,” Yasuda continues. “We have already contacted Warner Bros. about development and are being supported by them in this endeavor.”

Yasuda’s note mentions that Lollipop Chainsaw‘s remake will differ from the original in several key areas. Namely, 15 licensed songs from the soundtrack will not return. It’s a shame since sawing zombies in half while “Needled 24/7” by Children of Bodom blasted was good fun.

Arguably the most surprising note about this remake is James Gunn, director of films like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, will not work on the project. Suda51 of No More Heroes fame isn’t returning either. Gunn helped write the first Lollipop Chainsaw, while Suda51 was in a producer role.

“Neither I nor [Suda51] are currently involved in this,” Gunn said on Twitter. “I heard about it for the first time from Suda a couple weeks ago.”

Even though Gunn is an enormous name in Hollywood now, he’s clearly proud of Lollipop Chainsaw, even taking time to celebrate the 10th anniversary last month.

We’ll undoubtedly hear more about the Lollipop Chainsaw remake in the coming months.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in Star Wars and Offered Her a Role in His Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has stated that he's working with Disney on a new Star Wars film that will expand the lore of the popular space franchise. For a long time, the director has stated that he's in the midst of writing the script for his film, which will revolve around new characters in the series. While he doesn't have a complete script yet, Waititi has looked around Hollywood for some actors, who will be part of his cast. Although, it seems like he has asked the wrong ones.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Children Of Bodom
TheWrap

Steven Yeun Joins Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s Upcoming Film for Warner Bros.

Steven Yeun has signed on to join Robert Pattinson in Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho’s next film, to be produced by Warner Bros. The film will mark the second collaboration between the “Minari” and “The Humans” actor and “Parasite” writer-director Bong, after Yeun starred in his 2017 feature “Okja.” Yeun is the latest addition to a starry cast consisting of Robert Pattinson, Toni Colette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice When Hellboy Flopped

While David Harbour is beloved for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, his turn as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot of the character's film series is thought of less fondly. Critics were not kind to the film, and few fans saw it, turning it into a box office bomb. Speaking to GQ, Harbour is able to look back on the film with the benefit of distance. He admits he was incredibly disappointed with the film's performance but was probably being unrealistic about its chance of success considering how attached fans remained to Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

James Gunn Infuriated by Chris Pratt's Anti-LGBTQ Backlash

Chris Pratt has always been known as one of Hollywood's most genuine celebrities and one would think that he'd be the last target of today's "cancel culture". Well, we've proven over the last three years that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor isn't immune to experiencing backlash from the fandom.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn Showrunners Are Participating in Instagram Takeover

July is here, which means Harley Quinn is finally returning to our screens after two years. DC fans recently saw the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming third season of the animated series which has been dubbed the "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour." Leading up to the new season, showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker have been sharing some fun updates on social media. Today, the creators are taking over the Harley Quinn Instagram account, presumably with some fun information about Season Three.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Clerks III Trailer & Poster Return To the Quick Stop

Dante and Randall are back at the Quick Stop in the trailer and poster for the long-awaited Clerks III film. Lionsgate has released the trailer and first key art for the comedy threequel, and you can see both below. The trailer lays out the story for the meta comedy, which...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi on Marvel Sequel: "I Wish Ragnarok Wasn't So Good"

How do you follow up Thor: Ragnarok? That was the question facing Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer and director Taika Waititi, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since his effort to "Ragna-wreck and reinvent" the "boring" Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 2017's Ragnarok. The Thor threequel stripped the Asgardian Avenger of his enchanted hammer, shaved his golden-haired head, and destroyed the God of Thunder's home world of Asgard — all after a not-mutual breakup with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the romantic lead of 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World. In Love and Thunder, out July 8, Waititi shakes up Thor's world again when Jane returns wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.
MOVIES
Deadline

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff & Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ & Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Following the record-breaking release of the two final episodes of Stranger Things’ Season 4, creators Matt & Ross Duffer have formed Upside Down Pictures and recommitted to Netflix with several new projects. To run Upside Down, they’ve hired Hilary Leavitt, a vet of BBC America and MRC who most recently ran her own Hulu-based Blazer banner. Series she helped develop include Orphan Black, Ozark, The Great and Shining Girls.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy