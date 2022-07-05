ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Las Vegas couple gets free place to stay while waiting for their newborn's heart transplant. Esmeralda and Franky Garcia have faced a lot of tough times lately. They knew their newborn daughter...

Nevada Current

Animal Foundation slashes services to public

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, Southern Nevada’s publicly-funded shelter, has cut services to the public after the departure of much of its veterinary staff, according to its new chief operating officer. TAF is also at odds with animal welfare advocates who say it is needlessly placing adoptable cats at risk by releasing them where they were found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Meet the Married Couple Trailblazing the Development of Psychedelic Therapies

Career brain researchers launch innovative drug development company to advance psychedelic therapies. LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Dr. Rochelle and Dr. Dustin Hines, the husband and wife team trailblazing the future of mental health therapeutics from their lab located at The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). Both armed with PhD's (University of British Columbia) and extensive post- doctoral training (Tufts University School of Medicine) in neuroscience, Dustin and Rochelle have worked at the interface of academia and industry over their combined 40 plus year careers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Child hospitalized after near-drowning at home in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child is recovering inside the intensive care unit after a near-drowning. The child’s grandfather said this was a human mistake. Just after 1 pm, Wednesday Las Vegas Police received a call of a sick or injured person off the 1800 block of 8th Street and Oakey. Police said the person called 911 to report a child was found in a pool. When officers arrived the child was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Society
News Talk 840 KXNT

Summerlin kids camp closes due to threat

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A summer camp for kids in Summerlin has been shut down after camp officials say they received an anonymous threat. While not giving any specifics, camp officials say the threat made toward The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang came in over the phone, and that the decision was made to scrap camp for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Carolyn Goodman
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter waives reclaim fees for all lost, stray pets through July 10

NDOT still working to repair US 95 highway lights after copper wire theft report in late April. Back in late April, NDOT quickly checked on several dark highway lights along US 95 after FOX5 alerted it they weren't working. NDOT discovered the cause was from a copper wire theft. It expected repairs to be made the following week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead park rangers work to address its homeless problem with new program

Las Vegas couple gets free place to stay while waiting for their newborn's heart transplant. Esmeralda and Franky Garcia have faced a lot of tough times lately. They knew their newborn daughter Amelia would need heart surgery after being born. They did not expect doctors to later tell them she would need a heart transplant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Man refuses to leave car, causes blockage for traffic in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.
LAS VEGAS, NV
stljewishlight.org

Torah reportedly stolen at Venetian hotel in Las Vegas

(New York Jewish Week) — A family Torah belonging to a New York City jeweler was reported stolen at the Venetian Resort hotel in Las Vegas last month. Jack Abraham, who has run a jewelry business under his name since 1962 in Manhattan’s Diamond District, told the New York Jewish Week that the Torah was taken on Sunday June 12 during the Jewelers Circular Keystone trade show at the Venetian Hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV

