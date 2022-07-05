Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, Southern Nevada’s publicly-funded shelter, has cut services to the public after the departure of much of its veterinary staff, according to its new chief operating officer. TAF is also at odds with animal welfare advocates who say it is needlessly placing adoptable cats at risk by releasing them where they were found.
Career brain researchers launch innovative drug development company to advance psychedelic therapies. LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Dr. Rochelle and Dr. Dustin Hines, the husband and wife team trailblazing the future of mental health therapeutics from their lab located at The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). Both armed with PhD's (University of British Columbia) and extensive post- doctoral training (Tufts University School of Medicine) in neuroscience, Dustin and Rochelle have worked at the interface of academia and industry over their combined 40 plus year careers.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child is recovering inside the intensive care unit after a near-drowning. The child’s grandfather said this was a human mistake. Just after 1 pm, Wednesday Las Vegas Police received a call of a sick or injured person off the 1800 block of 8th Street and Oakey. Police said the person called 911 to report a child was found in a pool. When officers arrived the child was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.
Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A summer camp for kids in Summerlin has been shut down after camp officials say they received an anonymous threat. While not giving any specifics, camp officials say the threat made toward The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang came in over the phone, and that the decision was made to scrap camp for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.
A dog owner, who found antifreeze-laced kibble in his backyard, said animal control officers and police could not investigate the attempted poisoning because he did not have information about a possible suspect.
NDOT still working to repair US 95 highway lights after copper wire theft report in late April. Back in late April, NDOT quickly checked on several dark highway lights along US 95 after FOX5 alerted it they weren’t working. NDOT discovered the cause was from a copper wire theft. It expected repairs to be made the following week.
Las Vegas couple gets free place to stay while waiting for their newborn’s heart transplant. Esmeralda and Franky Garcia have faced a lot of tough times lately. They knew their newborn daughter Amelia would need heart surgery after being born. They did not expect doctors to later tell them she would need a heart transplant.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are being discussed for downtown Las Vegas after a few violent incidents along Fremont Street. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced she is working with police to consider a new curfew for that area. The Fremont Street Experience is usually bustling with people of all ages, but a possible curfew […]
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Since the United States Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade a couple weeks ago, nonprofits in Las Vegas have been overwhelmed with volunteer interest. “We’ve been blown away by the support from our community,” said volunteers behind the Wild West Access Fund of...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is police activity on Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road. It left all southbound lanes blocked on Wednesday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the blockage is due to one man refusing to exit his car following a traffic stop. Las Vegas police officers performed an extraction and placed him in custody.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July cost a man his home. The fire broke out near Russell and Spencer and neighbors that spoke to 8 News Now said there were a lot of illegal fireworks in the air. The fire occurred at around 10 p.m. on July 4 after illegal […]
(New York Jewish Week) — A family Torah belonging to a New York City jeweler was reported stolen at the Venetian Resort hotel in Las Vegas last month. Jack Abraham, who has run a jewelry business under his name since 1962 in Manhattan’s Diamond District, told the New York Jewish Week that the Torah was taken on Sunday June 12 during the Jewelers Circular Keystone trade show at the Venetian Hotel.
