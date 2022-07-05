Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A summer camp for kids in Summerlin has been shut down after camp officials say they received an anonymous threat. While not giving any specifics, camp officials say the threat made toward The Meadows School’s Camp Mustang came in over the phone, and that the decision was made to scrap camp for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO