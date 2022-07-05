ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who says he was assaulted by white supremacist marchers speaks out

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BOSTON) — Boston officials are responding to the growing threat of white supremacists, just days after Patriot Front members marched through the city and reportedly assaulted a Black man. “We know these threats are continuing to escalate across the country, and that Boston must be the leading light...

UPI News

Patriot Front white supremacist group marches in Boston

July 3 (UPI) -- Members of the white supremacist hate group known as Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston on Saturday and allegedly attacked a Black man. A man can be seen in a photograph published by the Boston Herald being hit with a metal shield by a man wearing the Patriot Front uniform, which consists of a navy blue shirt and white neck gaiters as well as khaki-colored pants and hats.
