ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Each And Every One Of These 50 Things I Just Found Out Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBt7r_0gVb41qy00

1. George Jetson is about to be born on August 27:

George Jetson will be born in two months from Damnthatsinteresting

2. Dandelions can be gigantic:

80 cm dandelion I found from mildlyinteresting

3. Deep scars don't sweat :

Dirt Sticks to Sweat. Deep scars don’t regenerate with sweat glans and thus dirt doesn’t stick to it from interestingasfuck

4. Artichokes can be beautiful:

This is what an artichoke looks like if you let it bloom. from mildlyinteresting

5. This is what the original Pride flag looked like:

The original pride flag and the sewing machine it was sewn on from interestingasfuck

6. Cigarettes really do a number on a healthy plant:

these same type of trees, except one has cigarette butts as mulch from mildlyinteresting

7. A movie on July 18, 1993, cost $3.50:

Found my original Jurassic Park ticket today from mildlyinteresting

8. The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:

The inside of the leaning tower of Pisa from interestingasfuck

9. Your brain looks like an old piece of gum:

Received a 3D printout of my brain after volunteering many hours in an FMRI study. from mildlyinteresting

10. This is what a blue jay going through puberty looks like:

This is an adolescent Blue Jay that is only halfway through puberty from interestingasfuck

It's NOT just a phase, mom.

11. You can find balls of salt in the Dead Sea. BALLS OF SALT!

Ball of salt that I took out of the dead sea from mildlyinteresting

12. A giraffe's leg is even bigger than my wildest dreams could have imagined:

This is what a giraffe’s leg looks like. (OC) from mildlyinteresting

13. This is what a nude Twix looks like:

One of my twix was not dipped in chocolate. from mildlyinteresting

14. This is the rocking chair Abe Lincoln was sitting in when he was shot:

The chair that Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was killed from mildlyinteresting

15. This is what an ASL word search looks like:

Our teacher had us do word searches in ASL to practice finger spelling from mildlyinteresting

16. The oldest living dog is a cute lil' son of a gun:

Pebbles 22 is the oldest living dog! from interestingasfuck

Read more here .

17. There are 3D yearbooks for the blind and visually impaired:

3D Yearbook. Names written and in braille. Georgia Academy for the Blind from mildlyinteresting

18. Parking spaces with lines all the way up the wall in front of you exist and need to be a thing everywhere:

Parking space lines you can actually see while parking from mildlyinteresting

19. You can't put cartoons on food packaging in Chile:

In my country the cereal can’t have cartoons in the boxes from mildlyinteresting

Read more about why here .

20. Some ovens will tell you when you started cooking if you forget to put a timer on:

my oven shows the time that you started cooking incase you didn’t set a timer from mildlyinteresting

Bless this.

21. This is how huge a moose's tooth is:

Found a moose tooth in the creek from mildlyinteresting

22. Australian tax returns tell you where your taxes go:

My Australian tax return shows where my money went from mildlyinteresting

23. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:

What blood looks like with the red blood cells removed. from mildlyinteresting

It's plasma.

24. There used to be typewriters with the sole purpose of writing music:

Came across a typewriter for writing music from mildlyinteresting

25. Some movie theaters have the answer to the question that's on literally everyone's mind after a movie:

Movie theater tells you if there's a scene near the end of the movie. from mildlyinteresting

26. The Boston Bruins know how to party:

The Boston Bruins bar tab from Foxwoods Casino after winning the Stanley Cup 11 years ago. from interestingasfuck

27. This is what a 150-year-old tomato looks like:

Modern tomato vs one grown from 150yo seeds from mildlyinteresting

Read more about the 150 year old seeds here .

28. Some roads have truly unique speed limits:

The speed limit on this road is 26 mph from mildlyinteresting

29. This is what a $500 bill looks like:

A real and very rare $500 bill from mildlyinteresting

That's President McKinley on it.

30. Hurricanes are really, really, really powerful:

The Power of Hurricane Force Winds from interestingasfuck

31. Pink grasshoppers are out there in the wild:

I found a pink grasshopper from mildlyinteresting

Read more about them here .

32. Goth ice cream is a thing that exists that you can eat:

today i had black ice cream and it was delicious from mildlyinteresting

33. You can finally rest: This is what a polished coconut looks like:

This is what happens when you polish a coconut from mildlyinteresting

34. There is no greater technological achievement than this:

Size difference in this 2gb flash drive I’ve had for nearly a decade, and this new 128gb flash drive from mildlyinteresting

35. Some keypads randomize their numbers so people can't watch your hands:

This keypad randomizes the numbers every time so someone doesn't figure out the password from The hand movements from interestingasfuck

36. Bees work fast. Very fast:

Bees overtook the car next to mine during the 10 minutes I was in the store! from interestingasfuck

Oh no.

37. Some airports have bathrooms just for dogs:

The Service dog bathroom at the Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada airport from mildlyinteresting

38. If you sever a nerve in your finger, it won't prune anymore:

Severed a nerve in my index finger... Half my finger can no longer prune. from mildlyinteresting

39. You can replace your boring office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels for MAXIMUM SPEED:

My sister replaced her office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels. from mildlyinteresting

40. This is what a $10 coin looks like:

my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting

Okay, so it's not actually legal tender. It's a commemorative coin from the now-defunct and never formally recognized Principality of Hutt River in Australia.

41. The Portuguese care about their cellphone tower aesthetics:

in Portugal we have cellphone towers disguised as trees from mildlyinteresting

42. This is what Pangea looks like with modern borders:

Map of Pangea with modern borders from interestingasfuck

The map is from 2012 and by Massimo Pietrobon .

43. There IS a difference between jam, jelly, preserves, and butter:

This general store sign showing that there is actually a difference between jelly and jam from mildlyinteresting

44. Some brilliant mind finally fixed the infamous "huge gap in the bathroom stall" problem:

My new job installed trim on all the bathroom stalls to cover the gap. from mildlyinteresting

45. There are absolutely enormous snakes in ALABAMA, of all places:

A 44 inch Cottonmouth found in Alabama! They are everywhere down here! from Damnthatsinteresting

46. This is what the mold Goldfish are made out of looks like:

Found an edgepiece in my bag of Goldfish from mildlyinteresting

47. This is what a juvenile tyrannosaur tooth looks like:

I found a juvenile tyrannosaur tooth while hiking! from interestingasfuck

48. Some remotes have a button just for soccer:

TV remote in Peru has a button for soccer. from mildlyinteresting

49. Revolving fridges exist:

Our refrigerator has revolving levels so you can reach everything easily from mildlyinteresting

50. And, finally, on September 2nd, 2019, an incredible thing happened:

This plaque at the dog park commemorating a park record from mildlyinteresting

Wow.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Cooking#Parking Space#Foxwoods Casino#Food Packaging#The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Portugal
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy