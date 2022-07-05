Each And Every One Of These 50 Things I Just Found Out Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month
1. George Jetson is about to be born on August 27:
George Jetson will be born in two months from Damnthatsinteresting
2. Dandelions can be gigantic:
80 cm dandelion I found from mildlyinteresting
3. Deep scars don't sweat :
Dirt Sticks to Sweat. Deep scars don’t regenerate with sweat glans and thus dirt doesn’t stick to it from interestingasfuck
4. Artichokes can be beautiful:
This is what an artichoke looks like if you let it bloom. from mildlyinteresting
5. This is what the original Pride flag looked like:
The original pride flag and the sewing machine it was sewn on from interestingasfuck
6. Cigarettes really do a number on a healthy plant:
these same type of trees, except one has cigarette butts as mulch from mildlyinteresting
7. A movie on July 18, 1993, cost $3.50:
Found my original Jurassic Park ticket today from mildlyinteresting
8. The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:
The inside of the leaning tower of Pisa from interestingasfuck
9. Your brain looks like an old piece of gum:
Received a 3D printout of my brain after volunteering many hours in an FMRI study. from mildlyinteresting
10. This is what a blue jay going through puberty looks like:
This is an adolescent Blue Jay that is only halfway through puberty from interestingasfuck
It's NOT just a phase, mom.
11. You can find balls of salt in the Dead Sea. BALLS OF SALT!
Ball of salt that I took out of the dead sea from mildlyinteresting
12. A giraffe's leg is even bigger than my wildest dreams could have imagined:
This is what a giraffe’s leg looks like. (OC) from mildlyinteresting
13. This is what a nude Twix looks like:
One of my twix was not dipped in chocolate. from mildlyinteresting
14. This is the rocking chair Abe Lincoln was sitting in when he was shot:
The chair that Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was killed from mildlyinteresting
15. This is what an ASL word search looks like:
Our teacher had us do word searches in ASL to practice finger spelling from mildlyinteresting
16. The oldest living dog is a cute lil' son of a gun:
Pebbles 22 is the oldest living dog! from interestingasfuck
Read more here .
17. There are 3D yearbooks for the blind and visually impaired:
3D Yearbook. Names written and in braille. Georgia Academy for the Blind from mildlyinteresting
18. Parking spaces with lines all the way up the wall in front of you exist and need to be a thing everywhere:
Parking space lines you can actually see while parking from mildlyinteresting
19. You can't put cartoons on food packaging in Chile:
In my country the cereal can’t have cartoons in the boxes from mildlyinteresting
Read more about why here .
20. Some ovens will tell you when you started cooking if you forget to put a timer on:
my oven shows the time that you started cooking incase you didn’t set a timer from mildlyinteresting
Bless this.
21. This is how huge a moose's tooth is:
Found a moose tooth in the creek from mildlyinteresting
22. Australian tax returns tell you where your taxes go:
My Australian tax return shows where my money went from mildlyinteresting
23. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:
What blood looks like with the red blood cells removed. from mildlyinteresting
It's plasma.
24. There used to be typewriters with the sole purpose of writing music:
Came across a typewriter for writing music from mildlyinteresting
25. Some movie theaters have the answer to the question that's on literally everyone's mind after a movie:
Movie theater tells you if there's a scene near the end of the movie. from mildlyinteresting
26. The Boston Bruins know how to party:
The Boston Bruins bar tab from Foxwoods Casino after winning the Stanley Cup 11 years ago. from interestingasfuck
27. This is what a 150-year-old tomato looks like:
Modern tomato vs one grown from 150yo seeds from mildlyinteresting
Read more about the 150 year old seeds here .
28. Some roads have truly unique speed limits:
The speed limit on this road is 26 mph from mildlyinteresting
29. This is what a $500 bill looks like:
A real and very rare $500 bill from mildlyinteresting
That's President McKinley on it.
30. Hurricanes are really, really, really powerful:
The Power of Hurricane Force Winds from interestingasfuck
31. Pink grasshoppers are out there in the wild:
I found a pink grasshopper from mildlyinteresting
Read more about them here .
32. Goth ice cream is a thing that exists that you can eat:
today i had black ice cream and it was delicious from mildlyinteresting
33. You can finally rest: This is what a polished coconut looks like:
This is what happens when you polish a coconut from mildlyinteresting
34. There is no greater technological achievement than this:
Size difference in this 2gb flash drive I’ve had for nearly a decade, and this new 128gb flash drive from mildlyinteresting
35. Some keypads randomize their numbers so people can't watch your hands:
This keypad randomizes the numbers every time so someone doesn't figure out the password from The hand movements from interestingasfuck
36. Bees work fast. Very fast:
Bees overtook the car next to mine during the 10 minutes I was in the store! from interestingasfuck
Oh no.
37. Some airports have bathrooms just for dogs:
The Service dog bathroom at the Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada airport from mildlyinteresting
38. If you sever a nerve in your finger, it won't prune anymore:
Severed a nerve in my index finger... Half my finger can no longer prune. from mildlyinteresting
39. You can replace your boring office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels for MAXIMUM SPEED:
My sister replaced her office chair wheels with rollerblade wheels. from mildlyinteresting
40. This is what a $10 coin looks like:
my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting
Okay, so it's not actually legal tender. It's a commemorative coin from the now-defunct and never formally recognized Principality of Hutt River in Australia.
41. The Portuguese care about their cellphone tower aesthetics:
in Portugal we have cellphone towers disguised as trees from mildlyinteresting
42. This is what Pangea looks like with modern borders:
Map of Pangea with modern borders from interestingasfuck
The map is from 2012 and by Massimo Pietrobon .
43. There IS a difference between jam, jelly, preserves, and butter:
This general store sign showing that there is actually a difference between jelly and jam from mildlyinteresting
44. Some brilliant mind finally fixed the infamous "huge gap in the bathroom stall" problem:
My new job installed trim on all the bathroom stalls to cover the gap. from mildlyinteresting
45. There are absolutely enormous snakes in ALABAMA, of all places:
A 44 inch Cottonmouth found in Alabama! They are everywhere down here! from Damnthatsinteresting
46. This is what the mold Goldfish are made out of looks like:
Found an edgepiece in my bag of Goldfish from mildlyinteresting
47. This is what a juvenile tyrannosaur tooth looks like:
I found a juvenile tyrannosaur tooth while hiking! from interestingasfuck
48. Some remotes have a button just for soccer:
TV remote in Peru has a button for soccer. from mildlyinteresting
49. Revolving fridges exist:
Our refrigerator has revolving levels so you can reach everything easily from mildlyinteresting
50. And, finally, on September 2nd, 2019, an incredible thing happened:
This plaque at the dog park commemorating a park record from mildlyinteresting
Wow.
