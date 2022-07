BOSTON -- Flag football will be played at the World Games next week. The NFL is hoping that's a major step toward bringing the game to the Olympics."That's the ultimate goal to make flag football an Olympic sport," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. Citing the cost-effective aspect of the sport that makes it available for both men and women to play, the NFL believes there's tremendous room for growth in flag football."When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag," Vincent told the AP. "When...

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO