Clayton County, GA

Clayton County BOC moves public comment to end of zoning hearing

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton County citizens will have to wait until after tonight’s zoning hearing in order to express their views to the Board of Commissioners. Under a new ordinance passed at the last meeting, the BOC voted 3-2 to move the public comment period to just before the executive session. That would make...

claytoncrescent.org

claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park council denies gang task force funding￼

The Forest Park City Council voted 3-2 to uphold Mayor Angelyne Butler’s veto of $320,000 for a five-member Gang and Narcotics Task Force. On June 6, the council had approved Forest Park’s participation in a countywide effort, along with Jonesboro, Morrow, Lovejoy, Lake City, Riverdale, and the Clayton County Police Department. Butler vetoed FPPD’s participation, citing staffing shortages.
FOREST PARK, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council Approves Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta City Council approves $500,000 donation for eviction legal counsel program

ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — The threat of eviction is hanging over the heads of thousands of men, women, and children. Help is on the way through a program that will provide many of them with the legal assistance to navigate through the process. Community members in Atlanta are demanding the city council take action to fix the homelessness problem and the high cost of living, which is a problem fueling the eviction crisis. “We have more than half of our city that are renters, with the majority of our housing stock being bought up and taken off the market by...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BOC to consider $6.9M for Gilbert Road project

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote tonight on more financial assistance to the Gilbert Road Joint Venture development in Mountain View. The new limit, which would come through the Development Authority of Clayton County, would be set at $6,935,000. Under a deal approved in December 2021,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobber.com

NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE – GENERAL FUND

In compliance with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights state law, the Cobb County School District announces it has tentatively adopted a general fund millage rate of 18.90 mills. The Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors assesses all county property in compliance with state law. If property is reassessed upward, then the Cobb County School District will see an increase in tax revenue.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantaga.gov

eastcobbnews.com

Mask mandates reinstated for Cobb courthouse complex

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has reimposed a mask mandate at the Cobb courthouse complex, due to the county being designated in the “high” category for COVID-19 transmission. Cobb government made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that Leonard made the decision “reluctantly” and indicated “they will...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate

Cobb County, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported that COVID has risen to the category of high community transmission in both Cobb and Douglas counties. Masks are currently being required in the Cobb County courthouse complex due to the rising level. The counties are also offering Pfizer...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough resident seeks recognition for notable ancestors

McDONOUGH — Deontè Smith was only 10 years old when his great-grandmother began narrating stories of journeys the women in her family took assisting many African-American women with childbirths throughout the mid-1900s. His great-grandmother, Mary Alberta Childs, was known simply as Miss Alberta in the city of McDonough...
MCDONOUGH, GA
11Alive

Atlanta council members pass resolution urging state to adopt 'Mariam's Law' in honor of woman killed in 2021

ATLANTA — Atlanta council members just passed a resolution in honor of an Atlanta resident who was killed in August of 2021. Mariam Abdulrab's family proposed "Mariam's Law" after learning the background of her accused killer, Demarcus Brinkley. Court documents claim Brinkley has an extensive history of sexual assault and child molestation against kids ages 5 and 7 in 2012 and 2013. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and eight years probation, per court documents.
ATLANTA, GA

