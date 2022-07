Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO