Each year, federal administrative agencies issue between 3,000 and 5,000 final rules. In addition, they issue thousands of guidance documents—termed “Regulatory Dark Matter” by my Competitive Enterprise Institute colleague Wayne Crews—without the procedural protections of the Administrative Procedure Act’s public notice and comment requirements. These rules and regulations affect every facet of our lives. Yet, until recently, most courts, content to defer to agencies’ supposed expertise, have been reluctant to question agencies’ authority to issue these directives. They apply Chevron deference—derived from a 1984 Supreme Court decision—which instructs that, when a statute is ambiguous, judges should defer to agencies’ reasonable interpretations of their authority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO