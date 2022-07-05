ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Man fatally shot Sunday night near Lacey park that hosted fireworks has been identified

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vKTY_0gVb0f1V00
Stock photo P_Wei Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who was shot and killed late Sunday night near the Lacey park that hosted the city’s fireworks show has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Gary Warnock identified the man as Jordan Pilbro, 43, of Yelm on Tuesday.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, following the city-organized fireworks show at Rainier Vista Park that ended about 10:20 p.m., two groups of people began arguing south of the park on Parkside Drive Southeast.

The argument occurred on an undeveloped parcel of land in the area, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said. One man shot Pilbro, who died at the scene, she said.

Witnesses were only able to describe the suspect as Black and wearing dark clothing.

Thousands of people were in the area to watch the annual July 3 fireworks show that returned to Rainier Vista Park following a two-year absence because of the pandemic. The fireworks show began about 10 p.m. and ended 20 minutes later. Those who attended then streamed out of the park to walk, drive or ride a shuttle bus home.

Police have some leads on the shooter, Barnes said, but also are reviewing witness statements about the things they thought they heard or saw. Police need help, she said.

Anyone who may have shot video in the area or has additional information is asked to call police at 360-459-4333.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Suspect in July 3 Lacey park shooting arrested

A Centralia man was arrested in connection with last week’s fatal shooting at the Rainier Vista Park, the Lacey Police Department announced today. Lacey police said in a media release that the 19-year-old male suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder on Thursday. Officers found him near his home in Centralia.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting victim found dead near Auburn Golf Course

AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Rainier, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lacey, WA
Rainier, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
Yelm, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested for deadly shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma girl

TACOMA, Wash. - Two 17-year-old boys have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma. Police said young people were in a car near 19th and MLK Jr. Way on Wednesday afternoon when someone shot at them. A 14-year-old girl was struck and died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KXL

14-Year-Old Shot And Killed While Riding In Car In Tacoma

ACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Rollover accident takes life of local woman

A Copalis Beach woman died in a rollover accident. The Washington State Patrol sent notice on Friday afternoon that 48-year-old Darolyn Theel died following an accident on State Route 109 outside Hoquiam. According to the release, Theel was driving north on SR 109 when her 2003 Honda Pilot left the...
COPALIS BEACH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek help identifying suspects driving a stolen car in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for help identifying two people who were spotted driving a stolen car Wednesday, who might also be connected to a separate fraud case from last month. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man and a woman were spotted driving a blue 2016...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Renton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman whose last physical contact with family was on May 31 in Maple Valley, the police department announced Thursday. 37-year-old Melissa M. Wolfe was last in contact with family via text on June 14, according to the Renton...
Chronicle

Two Suspects Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nine Firearms From an Onalaska Residence

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing nine firearms from an Onalaska residence last month. Brandy Francis Westfall, 39, and Benjamin Clayton Whitney, 28, both of Chehalis, are accused of stealing four rifles, three muzzleloaders, two handguns and power tools from a house in Onalaska on June 19. The...
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
152
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy