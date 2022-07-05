ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 74, between Hemet and Mountain Center

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, officials with the California Highway Patrol reported the death of a 39-year-old motorcyclist after a crash on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the victim, Erik Mortensen of Idyllwild, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson when he suffered severe injuries after crashing on the eastbound side of the two-lane corridor in an area known as Bee Canyon.

Paramedics with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene after witnesses called 911. Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he later died.

The reasons why the 39-year-old went down are unclear and still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP's San Gorgonio Office at 951-769-2000.

CBS LA

CBS LA

