Terreno Realty Corporation acquired an industrial property in Medley on July 5 for a purchase price of approximately $20 million. The 6.7-acre improved land parcel at 8050 NW 90th Street is adjacent to the intersection of the Palmetto Expressway and West Okeechobee Road. The property is vacant and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.6%.

MEDLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO