Big Freedia had a fangirl moment while meeting with “very humble” and “sweet” Beyoncé. The Queen of Bounce, 44 — who was previously sampled on Beyoncé’s 2016 track, “Formation” — met with Queen Bey during their latest collaboration on the new hit song, “Break My Soul.” Freedia exclusively tells Page Six that she was “grateful,” “humbled” and “excited” when the Grammy winner’s team reached out to hers about using her vocals from her 2014 song, “Explode” — but was “blown away” when she heard the final product two weeks ago at Beyoncé’s recording studio in Los Angeles. “I mean, the speakers were like...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO