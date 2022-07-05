ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Body Recovered Of Man Who Tried To Rescue Swimmer In Columbia River

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The body of a man who jumped into the...

www.987thebull.com

kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Woman Dead, Man Wounded In East Portland Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot at Northeast 148th and East Burnside late Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 11:20pm. A woman died and man taken to the hospital is expected to survive. The suspect or suspects left the scene and a description is not being released. This...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

Yacolt Teenager Dies In Crash

YACOLT, Wash. — A teenager died late Tuesday night after crashing his car into a tree. The vehicle didn’t make it around a curve and went off Northeast WH Garner Road just before midnight. There was extensive damage to the front end. 18-year-old Trevor Vernon of Yacolt, the...
YACOLT, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Coroner Identifies Deceased Hiker from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Security company describes ‘ambush’ shooting on guard in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A private security guard is shaken up but not hurt after his car was shot at this past weekend, and the suspect is still on the loose. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a private security guard employed by Eclipse Security had his car shot at multiple times.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Longview Woman Says Cougar Caught on Camera in Driveway Sunday

A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing the...
LONGVIEW, WA
The Oregonian

3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
PORTLAND, OR

