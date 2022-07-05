ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bad weather forces Edgewater to call off Fourth Fest

By Arman Rahman
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — On and off rain forced the Edgewater Hotel in Madison to cancel its “Fourth Fest” that was scheduled for Monday. The family event was scheduled to feature three live bands and a kid...

www.wglr.com

wglr.com

Madison resident displaced after basement fire sparked by appliance

Firefighters were sent to the scene and headed to the basement, where the smoke was heavier. An appliance believed to be a dehumidifier seemed to have caught fire and burned up. Officials said they could not positively identify that the appliance was a humidifier because it was burned to ashes.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Edgewater, WI
wglr.com

Madison Common Council begins new hybrid meeting format

The meetings will be held both in person at the City-County Building, and online through Zoom. The meetings will also be viewable through the Madison City Channel, the city’s website and on YouTube. During hybrid meetings, public comments can be made in person in the meeting room, but residents...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Merrimac Ferry closed until further notice for repairs

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Tuesday. In an email Tuesday afternoon, a WisDOT spokesperson said the issue appears to be related to hydraulics, adding technicians are at the scene assessing the situation and planning repairs.
MERRIMAC, WI
wglr.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
wglr.com

$60K cash bond set for driver accused in deadly hit-and-run near Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — A Dane County judge set a $60,000 cash bond Tuesday afternoon for a Brooklyn man accused of hitting and killing a runner south of Oregon last month. Timothy Pritchett, 38, faces charges of hit-and-run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from the crash, which left 30-year-old Logan Gueths of Oregon dead.
OREGON, WI
wglr.com

MPD: Madison man arrested after firing gun inside apartment

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly fired a gun inside his apartment. Officers were sent to an apartment building in the 900 block of West Badger Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police said a bullet hole was found in the ceiling of the man’s apartment unit.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation

In an agreement with prosecutors, Capps entered the guilty plea to toppling the “Forward” statue on Capitol Square on the night of June 23, 2020. A second felony count for helping take down the statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg that same night was read at sentencing and dismissed.
MADISON, WI

