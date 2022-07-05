Bad weather forces Edgewater to call off Fourth Fest

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO