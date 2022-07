Four people were injured yesterday afternoon during a boat crash near the Yauhannah Bridge on the Great Pee Dee River in Georgetown County. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a boat hit the bridge which is located along US Highway 701 near Murrells Inlet and the Horry County line. Four people on the boat were injured in the crash but no other information is currently available.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO