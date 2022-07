10:00 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1900 block of MacArthur Road reported a man entered the property and started a small fire. The fire had been put out and there was minimal damage, but the caller was looking to report it. Video surveillance showed a teenager loitering near the rear of the business and start a loose board on fire on the pavement.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO