ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crypto exchange rate 'bug' videos are plaguing YouTube — it’s a scam

By Anthony Spadafora
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Even though Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have taken a turn for the worse recently, crypto investors continue to seek out tips and tricks from others online with the hope of making it big.

Cybercriminals are well aware of this which is why they frequently use all of the techniques at their disposal to scam investors. According to a new blog post from Kaspersky , a new scheme that uses YouTube videos to drive unsuspecting users to fake crypto exchanges is currently making the rounds online.

These videos explain that a “bug” in the crypto exchange Binance makes it possible for investors to take advantage of a huge discrepancy in exchange rates. Just like with traditional currencies, cryptocurrency exchange rates are determined by the market itself. However, exchange rates may vary slightly between the different platforms where cryptocurrency is traded.

While these differences are usually quite small, a technical glitch could work out in an investor’s favor and this is exactly what the cybercriminals behind this new scam are claiming.

Building hype using YouTube comments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPfsr_0gVaqYTi00

(Image credit: Future)

In order to dupe users into falling for their latest scam, the cybercriminals behind this new scheme first create a YouTube channel where they post videos detailing a ‘clever’ way to get rich that they want to share with the rest of the crypto community.

In the video in question analyzed by Kaspersky’s security researchers, its creators claim they’ve discovered a bug in one of the automated exchanges where one Bitcoin can be exchanged for 184 Ethereum despite the fact that the exchange rate on Binance is currently 18.4. As a result, those who take advantage of this error can get 10 times more money all because of a vanishing decimal point.

To build hype and draw users to their fake crypto exchanges, the cybercriminals pad the comments section of their videos with posts from bots thanking the video’s uploader for sharing this amazing insider knowledge. However, it doesn’t stop there, as they also go to other popular videos and leave comments about a bug on a popular crypto exchange along with a link to their own video. Here they use bots to ensure their comments don’t get lost among the others.

Dozens of fake cryptocurrency exchanges

Crypto investors who watch these videos and express interest in leveraging the bug themselves are provided with a link to a website that has this favorable exchange rate. However, this website is run by the cybercriminals behind the scheme.

When a user tries to sell their crypto on this fake website, they are shown a message saying that the rate is only good for 180 minutes. During the allotted time, victims are asked to transfer the Bitcoin they want to sell for Ethereum to a specific crypto wallet . If they do send Bitcoin, it goes to the cybercriminals behind the scheme who of course, don’t send back any Ethereum in return.

As Kaspersky points out, this website isn’t the only one as cybercriminals have created dozens of fake crypto exchanges and YouTube channels related to this “bug in an exchange rate” scheme.

Kaspersky security expert Mikhail Sytnik provided further insight on this scam in an email to Tom’s Guide, saying:

“Cryptocurrency is coping with difficult times because of a constant drop in exchange rates. Those who want to buy currency at the best price are frequently being targeted by fraudsters. Our recent investigation shows that today attackers resort to new, and more mainstream ways to reach their victims – even considering their YouTube preferences. We strongly recommend users check carefully the crypto resources they turn to and do not rely on random comments on YouTube.”

How to protect yourself from this crypto scam and others like it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OWNY_0gVaqYTi00

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Vitalii Vodolazskyi)

In order to avoid falling victim to this and other crypto scams, Kaspersky recommends being wary if you’re offered something for free or see a deal that looks too good to be true. You should always ask yourself why someone else would want to share something so valuable with you for free.

Likewise, if anyone asks you to send crypto somewhere, you should do your research first and check where they’re going. If you're not confident that the recipient is legitimate, it’s always best to not take the risk no matter how great a deal may look.

Finally, you should have antivirus software or one of the best Android antivirus apps installed on all of the devices that you use to handle cryptocurrency. An antivirus can block malicious software on your devices as well as warn you before you visit any suspicious sites.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Hackers are using YouTube videos to trick people into installing malware

Cybercriminals have begun to lean on YouTube as a means of distributing potent malware (opens in new tab), security experts have discovered. Researchers from Cyble Research Labs recently stumbled upon more than 80 videos, all with relatively few viewers, and all belonging to the same user. The videos seem to demonstrate how a piece of bitcoin mining software operates, in an attempt to persuade viewers to download it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

PennyWise crypto-stealing malware spreads through YouTube

A new strain of crypto-malware is being spread via YouTube, tricking users to download software that’s designed to steal data from 30 crypto wallets and crypto-browser extensions. Cyber intelligence company Cyble in a June 30 blog post said it had been tracking the malware known as PennyWise — likely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Rates#Cryptocurrency#Fraud#Web3
makeuseof.com

8 Signs That Your Google Account Has Been Hacked

Almost all types of accounts are now targeted by hackers. This includes obvious things like your financial accounts but also seemingly lower value accounts such as social media and email. All are valuable because all can be resold on the dark web. Google accounts have useful security features but due...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Youtube
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
SlashGear

How Apple Lockdown Mode Could Keep The Worst Spyware Off Your iPhone

Apple is calling it an "extreme, optional protection" for users such as human rights activists, politicians, and high-ranking government officials, among other people that are at the risk of covert surveillance by having their phones and other personal computing machines hacked. The new safety feature will begin rolling out to the public with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura this fall.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

You don't need a Facebook account to log into Quest 2 anymore

If Facebook has been the main obstacle between you and the VR bandwagon, we’ve got great news. Meta announced on Thursday that, starting in August, you won’t need a Facebook account to use its Quest VR headsets anymore. There will be a new Meta account that every new Quest owner needs to create once they roll out next month. Existing device owners can use their current setup until Jan. 1, 2023, at which point they'll need to make a Meta account for the Quest or any future Meta devices. The account itself will merely be a way to manage your purchased games and apps, and in the words of Meta itself, "it’s not a social profile."
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Deleting your Instagram account from the iOS app is easier - here’s how

Instagram is making some much-needed changes in its app that make it easier to say goodbye to your account. In the past Instagram users who wanted to completely delete their accounts would have to rely on a browser. However, in the recent update, the Meta-owned social media app will be allowing iPhone users to temporarily deactivate or permanently delete their accounts directly from their smartphones.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gaming YouTuber LazarBeam Signs Ad Sales Deal With Studio71

Lannan Neville Eacott, the Australian gamer and YouTube creator known as LazarBeam, has signed an ad sales deal with Studio71. Studio71 will now specifically pitch Eacott’s YouTube videos, which garner more than 71 million monthly views, to advertisers. The ad sales partnership is meant to provide an additional revenue stream for the gamer, who has 20 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to the advertising revenue garnered from AdSense.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy