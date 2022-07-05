ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania senate president raises $3,321 this election cycle

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

According to campaign finance reports filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has raised $3,321 and spent $23,059 between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jun. 16, 2022. Fetterman currently serves as the president of the state senate.

Fetterman is a member of the Democratic Party and assumed office in 2019. In Pennsylvania, the president of the senate is one of the roles of the lieutenant governor. The primary job of a state senate president is to preside over legislative sessions and ensure that members of the chamber abide by procedural rules. Fetterman’s current term ends in 2023.

Fetterman’s reported campaign finance activity, by quarter (2017-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U44oz_0gVaperP00
Source : Transparency USA

Contributions to Fetterman

The $3,321 already reported in the 2022 election cycle went to these donors.

Top Donors to Fetterman (1/1/2021 – 6/16/2022)

RankTotal AmountDonor NameDonor Type

1.$2,123.74John FettermanENTITY

2.$397.00Aggregated Unitemized Contributions*INDIVIDUALS

3.$250.00Todd J O’MalleyENTITY

4.$250.00Zena BurnsENTITY

5.$100.00Mark MroziakENTITY

6.$100.00Seth PorterENTITY

7.$100.00Terrence HarveyENTITY

*Total of all donations below threshold requiring a detailed, itemized campaign finance report entry.

Expenditures by Fetterman

Fetterman reported $23,059 in expenditures, with $22,758 going to the 10 payees topping this list.

Top Expenditures by Fetterman (1/1/2021 – 6/16/2022)

RankTotal AmountPayee NamePayee Type

1.$10,000.00Rural Caucus PA DemsENTITY

2.$3,069.29Spruce Street Consulting LLCENTITY

3.$2,500.00Pennag DemsENTITY

4.$2,500.00Tyler Titus CampaignENTITY

5.$1,133.00Davis Davis & AssociatesENTITY

6.$1,058.00Action Network FederalENTITY

7.$1,000.00Susquehanna County Democratic CommitteeENTITY

8.$856.00Ngp Van IncENTITY

9.$461.50Bipartisan Voluntary Public Affairs Committee of the Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc (Pnc Pac)ENTITY

10.$179.88A2 HostingENTITY

How donations to Fetterman compare to the equivalent role in other states

A number of factors, including whether the position holder is the lieutenant governor or a state senator, can influence donor activity. Here is how Fetterman compares to the 10 other senate presidents with campaign finance data available from Transparency USA in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gF8nR_0gVaperP00

Across the U.S., 30 senate presidents are members of the Republican Party and 19 are members of the Democratic Party, with one vacancy. The lieutenant governor serves as the president of the senate in 25 states. In other states, the president of the senate is a state senator chosen by the members of the chamber.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2021 Annual (C7)1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1)4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2)5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3)6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4)9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5)10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6)12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7)2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

State
State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#Campaign Finance#Election State#The State Senate#The Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Two Massachusetts ballot initiatives filed a second round of signatures for a spot on the November ballot

The Massachusetts Secretary of State reported on July 7 that two ballot initiatives had filed a second round of signatures on July 6. One initiative would incrementally change the number of retail alcohol licenses an establishment could own from no more than 12 in 2023 to no more than 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol. The initiative is sponsored by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

