Valerie Bertinelli isn't looking to get back into the dating pool anytime soon, or maybe even at all. The Food Network star filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale earlier last month, citing "irreconcilable differences. In her first televised interview with Today, she spoke candidly to Hoda Kotb about how she plans on dealing with life after divorce. And she makes it clear that she's going to be alone. "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she told Kotb. "I'll be happy that way."

