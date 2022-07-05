ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Made in Liberty Hill: Fusion-Brands

By Elizabeth De Los Santos, Multimedia Journalist
lhindependent.com
 2 days ago

Get a behind-the-scenes look into how Fusion-Brands...

www.lhindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Long Island Deli closes in Round Rock amid supply chain, staffing issues

Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. www.longislanddelitx.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Liberty Hill, TX
Liberty Hill, TX
Business
wimberleyview.com

New restaurant brings plenty of Fish Tales

If the crowd on opening night was any clue, Wimberley was ready to welcome a seafood restaurant. Fish Tales held its grand opening last week on River Road at the former location of Creekside Cookers. Owned by Brett McManus and Diane and Scott Harpring, Fish Tales has been a big...
WIMBERLEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion#Manufactures#Https Fusion Brands Com
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Cedar Park, TX USA

While Mac and I were out for our morning walk we saw something hanging in a tree. When we got closer it looked like a piece of wind blown cloth on a tree branch. After we walked by it something told me to turn around and look at that again. When we did I saw it was a quilt heart.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

America’s largest indoor waterpark is in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Looking for a different way to cool off with your family this summer? Head to Round Rock and check out America's largest indoor water park!. Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a water park resort with world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences, a thrilling theme park, and a state-of-the-art convention center.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Texas Monthly

A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Opens in Austin

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is opening in Austin this year. The restaurant is located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter. The restaurant is now open as of July 4. The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $17,900,000 Truly Exquisite Home in Austin offers The Utmost Security and Serenity

The Home in Austin is a one of a kind compound in the coveted community of Escala at Barton Creek with panoramic views of Hill Country and Fazio Canyons now available for sale. This home located at 7841 Escala Dr, Austin, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandria Murphy (Phone: 239-404-0832) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

Restaurants, a hotel and automotive services make up several of the new businesses that are now open or coming soon to Round Rock. Besos Cocina & Cantina was scheduled to open at the end of June, after the press deadline for this issue, at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock. The Mexican restaurant will occupy a building formerly home to the restaurant Tortuga Flats, which closed in 2018. www.facebook.com/besosrr.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Masfajitas celebrates 25 years in Round Rock

Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. The Tex-Mex restaurant located at 3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd. offers a variety of fajita and enchilada plates, wings, tacos, hamburgers and sandwiches along with drinks and desserts. 512-716-1332. www.masfajitas.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy