Mendocino County, CA

Gang member reportedly caught with ghost gun in Mendocino County

By United Reporting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published 7-4-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call....

Man arrested for alleged assault on peace officer, vandalism during disturbance call

A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on suspicion of vandalism and assault on an officer after an incident that took place over the holiday weekend. 37-year-old Shane Workman of Laytonville was arrested late on the night of July 2nd after officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Foster Avenue. Workman had allegedly been banging on fences and threatening to kill other residents.
Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
MCSO: Laytonville man arrested after standoff with deputies

A Laytonville man was arrested recently after an altercation with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 44400 block of Foster Avenue at 10:37 p.m. July 2 for a report of a man causing a disturbance, allegedly “banging on fences and yelling he was going to kill the occupants of the residences in the area.”
Deputies identify 28-year-old in Willows death investigation last week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died on Friday after deputies said they were investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jordan Windus of Corning was found dead in a trailer on the...
Man arrested after threatening to kill residents and sheriff's deputies

LAYTONVILLE, Calif. — The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office arrested a man over the weekend who threatened to kill residents and sheriff’s deputies. Thirty-seven-year-old Shane Workman from Laytonville was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement. Workman was reportedly banging on fences in...
School in Ukiah on lockdown after reports of suspect with deadly weapon

UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Police Department received a call about a shooting on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on the 1110 block of Mulberry Street in Ukiah. When they arrived on the scene, officials saw a victim who appeared to have been pistol-whipped. Since the incident happened close to Yokayo Elementary School, school staff agreed to put the school on lockdown.
Man Shot and Dies at Fireworks Show in Healdsburg

Officers responding to reports of shots fired following Monday night’s fireworks show in Healdsburg, found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shots were reported at 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Healdsburg Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Luis Enrique Gonzalez of Windsor. Investigators don’t yet have a motive or suspects but said it appeared to be a targeted shooting. It’s Healdsburg first reported homicide in three years.
Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
[UPDATE: 100% Contained] Fire Threatening Structures in the Covelo Area

About 5:15 p.m., firefighters learned of a two acre fire with flames running uphill and “immediately” threatening structures in the area of Hwy 162 and Short Creek Road. Multiple aircraft and engines have been dispatched to the “Nome Fire” as it is being called. Please remember...
Roam the Redwoods on an Electric Railbike

IF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a way to take to the rails without boarding a train, and it involves slipping on a helmet and taking a seat on a railbike. Finding these storied cycles isn't all that simple nowadays, and though we might see them featured in films from decades ago, knowing where to go to locate a railbike today takes a bit of sleuthing. But if you let your sleuthing lead you to Fort Bragg, and straight to the celebrated Skunk Train, you'll find one of the attraction's newest offerings.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

