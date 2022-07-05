Man arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks during parade in SF, injuring officers

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO