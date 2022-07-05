Water Country USA’s Newest Attraction Opening July 15

Click here to read the full article. Bulgari Hotels is setting up shop in the Maldives.
On Thursday, the high-end hospitality group announced that it would open one of its properties in the island nation by 2025. Dubbed Bulgari Resort Ranfushi (or “little gold island” in Dhivehi, the country’s official language), the resort will be built on an isle the Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes from Malé airport by seaplane.
When construction is complete, it will house 54 rooms (including a Bulgari Villa on a separate exclusive island), 33 beach villas (each with its own swimming pool) and 20 overwater villas, all...
Comments / 0