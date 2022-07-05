ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas native, WWE superstar ‘Happy’ Corbin accepts Pat McAfee’s challenge

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbf6R_0gVanDiy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no laughing matter this time as former NFL punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee will face Lenexa-native Happy Corbin in a match at SummerSlam.

The feud officially started in June on an edition of Smackdown when Corbin lost to his former tag team partner Madcap Moss. Moments later, Corbin went irate at ringside as McAfee started laughing at Corbin and led the WWE Universe crowd to continue to humiliate Corbin out of the arena in Minneapolis.

A week later, McAfee officially challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam , proclaiming that he feels “alive.”

The comments continued throughout the weeks as McAfee continued to call Corbin different names such as “bum.”

Chiefs land in bottom half of ‘best helmet’ rankings

Corbin responded at WWE Money in the Bank with an attack after the show went off the air Saturday to let McAfee know that his challenge was accepted.

The former Money in the Bank and United States Champion Corbin was born in Lenexa, Kansas, and attended Shawnee Mission North High School.

He went on to play football at Northwest Missouri State and had a brief stint in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals practice squads.

The last time McAfee competed in a match was at Wrestlemania in April when he defeated Austin Theory.

McAfee has become one of the most popular members in sports media with his live YouTube show, the Pat McAfee Show, having nearly 2 million subscribers.

The biggest party of the summer will take place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 30 and will stream on Peacock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lenexa, KS
Sports
City
Minneapolis, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Nashville, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Confirmed for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

It was confirmed Monday night on WWE RAW that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on Friday Night SmackDown. Since his schedule was changed, Reigns has stopped appearing on TV every week. He last appeared on the show on June 17th to defend his championship against Riddle. The match attracted a sizable audience and had the highest rating in recent weeks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Theory
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick's Fourth Of July Outfit Goes Viral

Danica Patrick rocked the red, white and blue for the July 4 holiday weekend. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver got in the Fourth of July spirit with her outfit this weekend. Patrick shared some photos of her Stars and Stripes-themed outfit. She captioned the photos with: “Set your life...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Major Decision On Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, appearances on various sports networks and sponsorship ventures. But what's his situation with WWE looking like moving forward?. Apparently, things are so good that the entertainment company wants him around for a while. On Thursday, WWE announced that is...
NFL
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Money#Bank#United States Champion#Arizona Cardinals
ComicBook

Pat McAfee Signs Multi-Year Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee is sticking with WWE for years to come as the company confirmed he had signed a new multi-year deal with the promotion. McAfee is currently working full-time as the color commentator for Friday Night SmackDown but also wrestles on a part-time basis. Ever since he first started working as an analyst on NXT TakeOver kickoff shows in 2018, McAfee has wrestled four times. That includes back-to-back matches at WrestleMania 38 in April when he defeated Austin Theory, only to get attacked and beaten by Vince McMahon. McAfee is already booked for SummerSlam coming up on July 30, where he'll take on Happy Corbin inside Nashville's Nissan Stadium.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Paige’s WWE Departure

Paige has been with WWE for over a decade, but her run with the company has officially come to an end as her WWE contract expired today. It’s certainly the end of an era for Paige, however it seems that her contributions to professional wrestling will not be forgotten.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX4 News Kansas City

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. — Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. Gov. Laura Kelly signed a total of 100 laws this year with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that go into effect July 1 were considered controversial during the legislative session while others will make major changes in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy