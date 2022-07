Fraternal twins Nicole and Neela Baker have been doing everything in tandem since they were born. Now they can add valedictorian and salutatorian to that list. Nicole earned the valedictorian rank, and Neela was a slight fraction behind, earning the salutatorian rank, to top the Severna Park High School class of 2022. Both students earned a 4.0 unweighted GPA, however, Nicole took one additional Advanced Placement course to slightly raise her weighted GPA. Neela, on the other hand, chose to start taking courses at Anne Arundel Community College during her senior year, which Nicole did not.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO