ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Two suspects from Kalamazoo arrested in attempted murder incident

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested two suspects from Kalamazoo believed to be involved in attempted murder on Monday, July 5. The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to a...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Kentwood police arrest suspect in woman’s shooting

KENT COUNTY, MI – Kentwood police on Wednesday, July 6, arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD TV8

1 arrested, 1 sought in East Grand Rapids home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police say authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a home invasion Thursday morning. The East Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that it received a report of a home invasion on Cambridge Boulevard SE, south of Lake Drive SE, around 6 a.m. Thursday. The two suspects broke into the house, stealing the homeowner’s purse and a vehicle.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

27-year-old woman shot in Kentwood parking lot

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries after being shot in a Kentwood parking lot, police say. Kentwood Police were responding to a complaint of a shooting at 3328 Pheasant Ridge around 7:10 p.m. Police found a gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, in the parking lot. Her injuries are...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
MLive

Man, woman arrested after shots fired in Kalamazoo Township

A man and a woman were arrested in an investigation of a shots fired incident in Kalamazoo Township, police said. About 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to 911 calls of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 3700 Block of W. Main Street, the township police department said in a news release. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area. The immediate area was checked and no victims were located, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attempted Murder#Shell Casings#9 1 1#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
22 WSBT

Mishawaka armed robbery caught on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment an armed robbery happens at a gas station in Mishawaka. This isn't the only robbery like this police are investigating. Detectives are investigating two armed robberies, days apart, within a couple miles of each other. They don't know who this is, but police think the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of robbery, theft at same gas station in two days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the same gas station two times in two days, according to the probable cause affidavit. Treshawn Bullocks was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of theft. On June...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Passenger in vehicle shot by man in SUV

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman in a vehicle was shot by a person in a dark SUV in the area of Lusher Avenue and Prairie Street early Sunday morning, according to Elkhart Police. At 2:48 a.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of E. Lusher Avenue for reports of gunfire.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a juvenile has been detained following a shooting that hurt an 18-year-old at Beacon Heights Apartments. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Putnam Place just before 10 p.m. on Monday on reports that a male had been shot. Upon arrival,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

Police seek suspect in Union City convenience store break-in

UNION CITY, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say broke into a Union City convenience store on Monday. Union City officials released surveillance video of the alleged incident, saying the suspect took off after police arrived. We’re told the suspect was...
UNION CITY, MI
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One person killed in car crash in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred on Monday at 2200 Block West Main Street. According to The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, both the police and the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to the incident at around 11:45 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a tree. Investigators determined that the 20-year-old driver, who was the only occupant, died from his injuries. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Grand Rapids Man Sentenced To Prison For Credit Union Robbery

(CBS DETROIT) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a half years for a robbery at a credit union earlier this year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Paul Sciamanna, 49, was arrested after he robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union in Walker. Federal officials say on Jan. 4, Sciamanna entered the credit union wearing a mask, wig and knit hat, and showed the bank teller a note that read “Don’t panic. I have a gun. I will shoot. Give me everything you have. I have bullets.” A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to three and a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy