Nancy Snyder

MORRIS—Warren W. Wols, 88, of Morris, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris. Born Nov. 1, 1933 in Chicago, Warren William was a son of Leo and Catherine (Langendorf) Wols. He was raised and educated in Chicago where he attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary and later achieved his Doctorate in Theology from St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, IL. Warren was ordained a priest by the Joliet Catholic Diocese on May 30, 1959, and he assisted parishes in Elmhurst, Joliet and Morris. He resigned from the active priesthood in 1968 and began a new career with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Warren was the first Correctional Counselor at Stateville Correctional Center in 1969, and later functioned as the Correctional Casework Supervisor at the Joliet and Sheridan Correctional Centers. He retired in 1996 after 26 years of service.

