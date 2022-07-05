ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Nancy Snyder

coalcitycourant.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON—Nancy Rae Snyder (nee Strand), 84, of Wilmington, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Park Pointe Nursing Home in Morris. Born Sept. 27, 1937, she was the daughter of Axel W. and Hazel (nee Johnson) Strand. Nancy had a one of a kind personality. It's hard to encompass all the...

coalcitycourant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coalcitycourant.com

Warren W. Wols

MORRIS—Warren W. Wols, 88, of Morris, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris. Born Nov. 1, 1933 in Chicago, Warren William was a son of Leo and Catherine (Langendorf) Wols. He was raised and educated in Chicago where he attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary and later achieved his Doctorate in Theology from St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, IL. Warren was ordained a priest by the Joliet Catholic Diocese on May 30, 1959, and he assisted parishes in Elmhurst, Joliet and Morris. He resigned from the active priesthood in 1968 and began a new career with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Warren was the first Correctional Counselor at Stateville Correctional Center in 1969, and later functioned as the Correctional Casework Supervisor at the Joliet and Sheridan Correctional Centers. He retired in 1996 after 26 years of service.
MORRIS, IL
coalcitycourant.com

American flags are safe and sound

The flags along the Kankakee River bridge in Wilmington are back... sort of. The flags were back over the 4th of July holiday. But as the weekend progressed, residents reported that they saw the flags appear on the bridge, only to see them gone again later. The flags, however, appear...
WILMINGTON, IL
coalcitycourant.com

Suspect in attempted homicide case arrested in Wilmington

A Joliet man suspected of involvement in an attempted homicide case was placed under arrest over the holiday weekend in Wilmington. According to Wilmington Police Chief Joe Mitchell, an officer on routine patrol at the Kankakee River dam on Sunday, July 3 observed a male subject in river near the dam in violation of the city's exclusion zone ordinance.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy