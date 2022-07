BATON ROUGE - Chris and Lady Honore were fast asleep Tuesday morning when their security system notified them of an intruder. “We heard in our bed. It was 3:30 a.m. Alexa said, ‘There’s someone at your daycare back door.’ When we heard that we knew something was going on and I said, 'Alexa, show me the daycare back door on the tv,' and it was not loading. I knew right then, something was wrong," said Lady Honore, co-owner of Cole's Kids daycare.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO