HP Victus 15 review

By Allisa James
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP’s latest in its line of budget gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15, is created solely for the price-savvy buyer in mind. And even the lowest priced version can play high-end titles well while still balancing most other tasks that the user may need. We wouldn't suggest investing in this laptop...

