EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (105-110) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, mostly clear, and muggy as lows drop in the upper 70s.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO