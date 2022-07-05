ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Garmin explains GPS problem that caused tracked runs to drift wildly off-course

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

Over the last few days, many Garmin owners have noticed that the routes recorded by their GPS watches appear to be wildly off-course. Although the problem wasn't universal, many users reported the same issue and some even took to Reddit with their concerns, asking whether their watch might be broken .

Now, the company has explained the situation in a support article , and assured watch owners that the issue has now been resolved.

"Garmin experienced a recent issue where saved outdoor GPS activities recorded displayed a track in Garmin Connect that shows a significant deviation from the actual path taken," the article says. "This issue has been resolved as of July 3rd. Within the next 24 hours, your watch will automatically download the latest satellite position data to your watch during a sync with the Garmin Connect app."

If you've noticed your routes drifting off-course, you can also update your Garmin watch 's GPS data manually in one of four ways:

  1. Let your watch achieve a GPS lock and then stay still while it 'soaks' for five minutes before you start moving
  2. Sync your watch using Garmin Express on a computer
  3. Sync your watch via Wi-Fi (if supported)
  4. Restart your watch and wait two hours before syncing manually via Garmin Connect

If your best GPS watch seems to throw up strange results occasionally, it's usually a temporary problem and nothing serious. GPS drift is a well known problem that can be caused by the radio signal bouncing off nearby buildings, electrical fields near the Earth's magnetic equator, and space weather created by activity on the sun's surface. Although Garmin hasn't confirmed the reason, it appears that this instance may have been the result of a software error.

Unfortunately it's not possible to correct any mis-recorded runs, but Garmin assures owners that biometric data (such as heart rate) is unaffected.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Watch#Software#Future Plc#Gps Data#Garmin Express#Garmin Connect
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Advnture

Advnture

26
Followers
284
Post
708
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy