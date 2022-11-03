Grey’s Anatomy season 19: next episode info, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Finally, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is here. After the season 18 finale, longtime fans of the series were left in disbelief at the number of changes that occurred and the fact Grey Sloan Memorial was left in shambles. The residency program was shut down, a couple of doctors quit and were on the run from the police and two cornerstones of the hospital and show took a leave of absence, giving no word as to when or if they’d return. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), as the recently promoted interim chief of surgery, was left to navigate uncharted territory.

Now you lump all these events in with a number of offscreen casting announcements made over the summer, and the newest season of the medical drama appears to be entering an all-new era.

Here’s everything we know about Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

When is the next epiosde of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 in the US?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 really is reminding viewers of the early years of the show with this new crop of interns . Plus, with the return of Addison Montgomery , the show feels very familiar, yet fresh, at the same time. It's sad to think Meredith is soon departing. In some happier news, Jesse Williams is back as Dr. Avery.

The next episode premieres on Thursday, November 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here is the synopsis for the episode titled "When I Get to the Border":

"Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston."

When does Grey's Anatomy season 19 premiere in the UK?

Grey’s fans in the UK should find excitement in the news that season 19 debuts exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 26. Take a look at the trailer below.

Who's in the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 cast?

Kate Walsh, James Pickens Jr. and Camilla Luddington in Grey's Anatomy season 19 (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Let's get the most shocking casting news out of the way first. According to a Deadline report, Ellen Pompeo is scheduled to only be in eight episodes this upcoming season as Dr. Meredith Grey.

This development comes as it's also been announced that the actress is set to star in the upcoming Hulu limited series Orphan. At this time, there is no word how her eight episodes will be spaced out and if this means we are nearing the end of Meredith's time on the series. However, we do know Pompeo will still be on hand as an executive producer on Grey’s .

With that said, we're happy to relay that Deadline states a majority of the other series regulars are returning for season 19. This includes the following:

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

On another note, Scott Speedman who portrayed Meredith's love interest, Dr. Nick Marsh has been reduced to reoccurring status.

Longtime fans should celebrate that Kate Walsh is returning to play the beloved character Dr. Addison Montgomery according to Variety . It looks like she'll be around a little more in the upcoming episodes as her status with the show has been listed as recurring.

In some cast addition news, five first-year surgical residents are heading to Grey Sloan in season 19. Alexis Floyd ( Inventing Anna), Niko Terho ( The Thing About Harry) , Midori Francis ( Good Boys) , Adelaide Kane ( Once Upon a Time) and Harry Shum Jr. ( Glee ) have all been cast as newbies at the hospital.

Take a look at the video ABC recently released introducing the new interns.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy season 19 (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

It wouldn’t be a Shonda Rhimes show if there wasn’t a heavy veil of mystery as it pertains to storylines and plots. So naturally, at this point, we don’t have a lot to report on what viewers can expect in the new season.

However, if we again reference the season 18 finale, Grey’s Anatomy fans should expect to see Meredith trying to figure out how to serve in her new role as interim chief of surgery. Although, with news of Pompeo's reduced role in season 19, it seems likely she won't be at the helm of the hospital for long.

Additionally, not only did Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) walk away from their jobs, but the residency program has been shut down and Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are on the run from the police. To say Grey Sloan is short-staffed would be an understatement.

Other notable events from the finale that have set up interesting storylines heading into the season 19 premiere include the blossoming romance between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and the rollercoaster entanglement of Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Prefer to watch content on your own time? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air. You can purchase a Hulu subscription in just a few clicks.

UK fans can watch the latest episodes of the season exclusively on Disney Plus.