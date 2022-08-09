Red Rose — release date, cast, interviews, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the phone app horror series

Red Rose will terrify all smartphone users when the new horror drama arrives on BBC3 and Netflix.

With Chernobyl ’s Adam Nagaitis and Gentleman Jack actress Natalie Gavin among its stars this is a thriller series that exposes the dangers that lurk online as it follows a group of teenagers, including Wren (Amelia Clarkson) and Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth), who are enjoying a long summer after their GCSEs. But their friendships are infiltrated by a phone app called 'Red Rose', which threatens dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands.

Created by Eleven, the production company behind Sex Education and The Enfield Haunting , the series explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives.

So here’s everything you need to know about BBC3's eight-part horror drama Red Ros e…

Red Rose is causing grief for Wren and Rochelle. (Image credit: BBC)

Red Rose will air on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer in the UK on BBC3 on Monday August 15 2022, and all 8 episodes will go up on BBCiPlayer from then. It will arrive on Netflix in the rest of the world. There’s no Netflix worldwide release date yet, but it will be in 2022 so watch this space and we’ll keep you updated. Like most BBC3 and BBCiPlayer dramas we'd expect the show to arrive on BBC1 shortly afterwards.

Is there a trailer for Red Rose?

There's a teaser trailer for Red Rose available now and just as we were expecting it's edge-of-your-seat stuff. See on the tweet below...

Red Rose plot

Red Rose is set in Bolton during the long, hot summer after GCSEs and follows a group of childhood friends. Wren (Amelia Clarkson) and Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth) are on the cusp of a summer of fun with their tight-knit gang – including Wren’s crush Noah (Harry Redding) – after finishing their GCSEs. But when Rochelle downloads a mysterious phone app called Red Rose, it kickstarts a terrifying campaign of dangerous demands, which exposes the friends to a seemingly supernatural force. Who or what is Red Rose?

"Wren and her friends are excited for no school and no rules. It’s set to be a summer with everything ahead of them," says Amelia Clarkson, 24, who’s starred in Poldark and The Last Kingdom . "But Wren’s romantic interest in Noah causes Rochelle to feel jealous, and the collapse of their friendship is awful timing considering what Rochelle goes through with Red Rose,’ she adds. ‘Rochelle becomes isolated, and the phone itself becomes this kind of phantom amongst the group, which is truly terrifying."

The teen pals are about to be terrorised by the Red Rose app. (Image credit: BBC)

Terrorised by the Red Rose app! Noah (Harry Redding) and Wren (Amelia Clarkson). (Image credit: BBC)

Red Rose cast

The Red Rose cast is a mix of experienced actors, rising stars and newcomers. It features Chernobyl and The Terror actor Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin ( Gentleman Jack ) as Rochelle's estranged parents, plus Samuel Anderson ( Doctor Who, Landscapers ). It’s rising stars include Amelie Clarkson ( Poldark ), Isis Hainsworth ( Metal Lords ), Ali Khan ( The School for Good and Evil) , Ellis Howard ( Catherine the Great ) and Ashna Rabheru ( Sex Education ) while newcomers Harry Redding and Natalie Blair round out the cast (see main picture above).

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle in Red Rose. (Image credit: BBC)

Adam Nagaitis in Chernobyl. (Image credit: Alamy)

Red Rose star Natalie Gavin. (Image credit: Alamy)

Red Rose behind the scenes

Written by Bolton-born twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, who penned The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"The show has an individual writing style that I hope will set it apart from anything else," says Amelia Clarkson."The fact that the characters take what’s on their phones as absolute gospel speaks volumes for our generation, too."

