U.K.

2 key UK cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson’s government

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfEaG_0gVajFdG00
From left, both British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, two of Britain's most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership after months of scandals. Toby Melville/PA via AP

Scandal-plagued British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership is in jeopardy after two high-ranking Cabinet ministers stepped down Tuesday – and accused the UK government of a lack of integrity and competence in scathing resignation letters.

The ministers quit minutes after Johnson apologized for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations against a member of his government, with the prime minister’s office forced to do an about-face and admit he had known about earlier accusations despite previous denials.

Sajid Javid, secretary of state for Health and Social Care, said Johnson had lost the faith of both the public and some lawmakers that the government was acting in the “national interest.”

“I regret to say that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Javid said in his resignation, which was posted to Twitter.

“I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government,” added Javid, who said he could not continue “in good conscience” to be part of the government.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak took a shot at Johnson in his own letter posted to Twitter, saying the public expects “government to be conducted properly, competent and seriously.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FPUw_0gVajFdG00
Sunak (right) and Javid (left) resigned within minutes of each other.

“I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I’m resigning,” Sunak said.

The latest blow to Johnson’s leadership comes just a month after he narrowly survived a no-confidence vote by members of his Conservative Party. Johnson has given no indication he plans to step down and continues to tout support among some of his Cabinet, but some lawmakers are considering changing a party rule that gives him 12 months of immunity before another no-confidence vote can be held.

Johnson has weathered several controversies and is also under fire for soaring costs of living and inflation in the UK. The no-confidence vote last month came in the wake of “Partygate,” where Johnson and staff attended social gatherings during the height of lockdown measures in the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iuNf_0gVajFdG00
Johnson speaks at the start of a cabinet meeting, in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he’d welcome a snap election if a change in leadership was imminent.

“After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this government is now collapsing,” Starmer said, according to Reuters.

Johnson’s government has been on damage control related to the resignation on June 30 of former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men. Johnson admitted Tuesday Pincher should have been fired in 2019 over a previous incident.

“I think it was a mistake and I apologize for it,” Johnson said. “In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do.”

Johnson’s staff had denied that the prime minister knew of past allegations when he appointed Pincher to the post in February, but a civil servant publicly said that was a lie and noted Johnson had been briefed on an official complaint. The prime minister’s spokesman responded by saying Johnson forgot about that briefing.

With Post wires

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove on Wednesday evening (6 July) after rejecting his calls to quit as prime minister.Mr Johnson met a number of ministers in No 10, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.However, sources have suggested he will continue to “fight on”, despite the mutiny.On Thursday morning, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, became the third cabinet minister to resign, following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
The Independent

‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leadership in peril as Sunak and Javid quit

Boris Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary.The Prime Minister was battling to remain in No 10 as his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgment.A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister was unable to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last...
U.K.
