Final suspect in Blue Mound Carvana lot theft captured

BLUE MOUND (1080 KRLD) - The fourth and final teen is under arrest in connection with a break-in and theft at the Carvana lot in Blue Mound.

Aidian Pierce, 19, was captured Monday by deputies in Franklin County, in East Texas.

Pierce and three 18-year-olds are suspected members of the so-called "Bank Roll Gang," accused of stealing several vehicles, including a Dodge Challenger from the Blue Mound Carvana lot on June 18th.

The Challenger was recovered five days later.

Like the other three, Pierce is facing several charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of a firearm.

