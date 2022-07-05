ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mound, TX

Final suspect in Blue Mound Carvana lot theft captured

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jfBz_0gVaj7eh00
Photo credit Getty Images

BLUE MOUND (1080 KRLD) - The fourth and final teen is under arrest in connection with a break-in and theft at the Carvana lot in Blue Mound.

Aidian Pierce, 19, was captured Monday by deputies in Franklin County, in East Texas.

Pierce and three 18-year-olds are suspected members of the so-called "Bank Roll Gang," accused of stealing several vehicles, including a Dodge Challenger from the Blue Mound Carvana lot on June 18th.

The Challenger was recovered five days later.

Like the other three, Pierce is facing several charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of a firearm.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for two suspects in convenience store shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police need the public's assistance identifying two suspects in a shooting that occurred in a convenience store.  The shooting took place on June 30 at about 12:06 p.m. at 3444 E. Illinois Avenue.  Two suspects were involved in an argument, when they shot at each other, injuring an innocent bystander.  One suspect left the store on foot and the other suspect left the store in a gold SUV.  The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner, #10298 of the Assaults Unit at 214-862-3631 or by email at orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 117522-2022. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mound, TX
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DPS trooper discovers multiple drugs, firearms during traffic stop

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On July 5, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on US 81 in Wise County. The trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after indicating criminal activity.The trooper discovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, 200 pills of suspected fentanyl, anabolic steroids, cash and two illegal firearms during the traffic stop, according to DPS.This case was turned over to investigators in the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.
WISE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#In Blue#East Texas#Property Crime#Dodge
fox44news.com

Man charged after family members left behind during wild drive

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Grapevine man remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $305,000 bond after a bizarre drive up and down on Interstate 35 Saturday – during which family members were left behind at two different locations. Anthony Paul Smith was finally arrested...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Multiple injuries in major Smith County crash

Multiple people were injured in a major crash in Smith County on Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said at approximately 5:10 Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W and FM 2661 in Smith County. Vehicles involved include a 2003 GMC Envoy...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy