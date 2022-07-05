ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Big North Texas heatwave to come

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8SVu_0gVailib00
Photo credit NWS

Heat Advisories and Excessive Warnings are happening all across the central and southern areas of the United States. Heat Advisories are in orange, Excessive Heat Warnings are in bright pink centered across Missouri.

Heat advisories will continue through the upcoming weekend across North Texas. These are issues when the heat index value is at or above 105° for at least a 48-hour period. Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when the heat index exceeds 110° for 48 consecutive hours. These threshold numbers are a lot lower in other parts of the country, because of the lack of central air conditioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hstco_0gVailib00
Photo credit NWS

Again, there's no relief for at least the next 7 days for all of Texas, with the hottest forecast temperatures right here across north Texas and the Big Country (Abilene and surrounding counties). This is a very serious situation. Please make sure you take heat precautions if working outdoors, drink lots of WATER, make sure your pets have a nice cool place to stay, and check on the elderly and the homeless. I don't see any pattern breakdown at least for the next 7 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6qP0_0gVailib00
Photo credit NWS

There is a very slight chance of a couple of showers around this weekend as cold front stalls across the area, but moisture will be limited.

I realize this is July across Texas and we're used to building heat, but this time we're in an excessive drought across 90% of Texas. Also, please keep in mind that burn bans are in effect across 75% of the state.. this means fireworks as well kiddos!

Last night was a complete disaster across the state, with thousands of grass fires that burned thousands of acres.. please be smart and don't just think about yourselves.... think about others.

