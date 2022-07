One series ended but the other will need a deciding third game in the Indiana County Youth Legion semifinal playoff series. Punxsutawney S&T Bank broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third inning and eliminated Marion Center, 6-2 to sweep the two-game series. Cole Martino walked seven batters for S&T but did not surrender a hit over four innings and struck out seven. He was relieved after four with his team up 4-1 and Donald Bender went the final three, giving up a run on a hit with two more walks and two strikeouts.

MARION CENTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO