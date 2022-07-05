ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Man died in Pierce County cycle crash

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

RIVER FALLS — A New Richmond man died following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Highway F in Pierce County, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 11:07 a.m. south of 742nd Avenue in the town of Clifton.

Thomas Weijk, 58, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson south on Highway F when he left the road while rounding a curve.

Weijk entered the west ditch, striking a grove of trees. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Weijk was flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man charged in fatal hit-and-run

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit and run crash. 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit and run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He was given a cash bond of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE

Western Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday in western Wisconsin. Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Weijk of New Richmond was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on County Road F shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when he went off the road.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road F south of 742nd Avenue in River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Clifton#Traffic Accident#Regions Hospital
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

A resident of Peaceful Ridge Road reported on June 29 that an ATV was stolen from their residence. No value given. Mitchell John Wells, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, expired registration. June 30. Sarah Anne Regenscheid, Bay City, 34, issued in west area, driving after license suspension, wireless...
RED WING, MN
fox9.com

Isanti boy hospitalized after being bit by Anoka County K-9 dog

(FOX 9) - An off-duty police dog attacked a kid in its neighborhood Friday night, leaving the boy badly injured. Shawn Martin says his 13-year-old son was playing basketball in his driveway in Isanti, when the Anoka County Sheriff’s K-9 rushed toward him and latched onto his hand. "The...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE

'Items recovered' in search for missing girl along Mississippi River

SARTELL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on July 5, 2022. A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka County police dog bites Isanti child

ISANTI, Minn. -- The Isanti Police Department is investigating after the Anoka County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Bubba, was involved in an off-duty bite incident last week. Isanti police say they responded to an animal complaint of a dog bite a 908 Isanti Parkway Northwest at 8:57 p.m. The 13-year-old victim...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Body Found Floating in River in Buffalo County

(KWNO)- An adult female body was found dead in the river yesterday in Buffalo County, says Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Winona County Sherriffs were first called to the scene before it was realized the incident was in the jurisdiction of Buffalo County. A dive team and investigating team for...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police. The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona when he was hit by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich in the early morning of Sunday, July 3.
mygateway.news

Two motorcycle crashes reported

Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...
WINONA, MN
ccxmedia.org

18-year-old Man Killed in Brooklyn Park Fireworks Mishap

Early Morning Fireworks Incident Kills Man in Brooklyn Park. The Fourth of July holiday ended in tragedy after a young man was killed in Brooklyn Park due to a fireworks mishap. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers, firefighters and North Memorial paramedics got a report at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
81
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy