Man died in Pierce County cycle crash

RIVER FALLS — A New Richmond man died following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Highway F in Pierce County, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 11:07 a.m. south of 742nd Avenue in the town of Clifton.

Thomas Weijk, 58, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson south on Highway F when he left the road while rounding a curve.

Weijk entered the west ditch, striking a grove of trees. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Weijk was flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.