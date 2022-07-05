71-Year-Old Pulled From Massachusetts River ID'd As Local Musician 'Bahama Bob'

The body of a "staple on the local music scene" on the North Shore was pulled from the Merrimack River on Tuesday, authorities said.

Robert Urzi, better known to his local community as "Bahama Bob," was found near the Whittier Bridge on the morning of July 5, Newburyport Police said on Twitter .

Bahama Bob achieved star status from performing in the area and many took to social media to honor his legacy.

"Salisbury Beach has lost an Icon," one Facebook user said . "Bahama Bob Sloane has passed away. I just heard the news. Lots of memories. So sad!!"

"On behalf of the Crescent Yacht Club I wish to express our deepest sympathy to Bahama Bob Sloane's family and to Frank Crivello," another user said . "The bands that play at the club become family to us and to hear of Bob's passing is so sad...Our thoughts are with all of you."

"Rest In Peace Rockstar Bahama Bob Sloane," a fellow musician said . "Thanks for always hopping on the drums with us I always loved playing music with you."

The investigation into Bob's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newburyport Police.