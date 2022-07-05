ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
71-Year-Old Pulled From Massachusetts River ID'd As Local Musician 'Bahama Bob'

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

The body of a "staple on the local music scene" on the North Shore was pulled from the Merrimack River on Tuesday, authorities said.

Robert Urzi, better known to his local community as "Bahama Bob," was found near the Whittier Bridge on the morning of July 5, Newburyport Police said on Twitter .

Bahama Bob achieved star status from performing in the area and many took to social media to honor his legacy.

"Salisbury Beach has lost an Icon," one Facebook user said . "Bahama Bob Sloane has passed away. I just heard the news. Lots of memories. So sad!!"

Salisbury Beach has lost an Icon. Bahama Bob Sloane has passed away. I just heard the news. Lots of memories. So sad!!

Posted by Ruth Duncan on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

"On behalf of the Crescent Yacht Club I wish to express our deepest sympathy to Bahama Bob Sloane's family and to Frank Crivello," another user said . "The bands that play at the club become family to us and to hear of Bob's passing is so sad...Our thoughts are with all of you."

Posted by Lisa M Corr on Friday, December 17, 2021

"Rest In Peace Rockstar Bahama Bob Sloane," a fellow musician said . "Thanks for always hopping on the drums with us I always loved playing music with you."

The investigation into Bob's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newburyport Police.

Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Local musician's body pulled from Merrimac River

NEWBURYPORT - A body of a staple on the local music scene was found in the Merrimac River. Robert "Bahama Bob" Urzi, 71, of Newburyport, was found Tuesday morning. "The investigation into his death is ongoing, but at the current time investigators do not have reason to suspect that foul play was involved," Newburyport Police tweeted.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Boaters pulled from the water after vessel enters ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen rescued two people who were flung from their boat, which then went into a ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead, police said Tuesday. The fishing vessel Finest Kind saw a boat speeding in a circle near Brant Rock at 10 a.m. and found two men in the water, police said. The men had not been wearing life jackets, but were not injured.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
