ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

This Well-Traveled Delaware Beach House Is ﻿Designed to Gather and Inspire

By Lauren Wicks
veranda.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral years ago, one of Mona Hajj’s long-term clients purchased a condo in Bethany Beach for the whole family to vacation together, but it didn’t take long before they outgrew the place. After 20 years of working closely with the client on multiple homes, it was time to take on a...

www.veranda.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach says 4th of July weekend saw return to pre-pandemic crowds

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach like Rehoboth cycle shop says this 4th of July saw pre-pandemic crowds, sales, and thrills on the boardwalk. “It definitely feels like a regular summer again,” said Rehoboth Cycle owner Nate Baker adding “definitely by far July 4th was our biggest weekend both in the shop and looking out the window and seeing traffic at a standstill and people walking down the avenue.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

8 Good Reasons to Stay at the Fontainebleau When it’s Raining

The Fontainebleau Resort Provides Fun Even in the Rain. The Fontainebleau Resort Hotel is a destination in itself so it makes sense that there are lots of things to do even in the rain. This hotel is under new ownership and the plans being made to upgrade the hotel this winter are nothing short of spectacular, but as you can see – it’s a fabulous place to stay right now.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

3 Outdoor Restaurants that are Favorites in the Rain Too

When it rains in Ocean City, many people get discouraged and retreat to their rooms. You don’t have to retreat, attack instead. Go out to eat. Play games. Watch the storm. Sita nd talk with friend and family. Play miniature golf. Visit a museum. Rain in Ocean City doesn’t mean the end to a great vacation. Keep it going and here are three of our favorite outdoor restaurants where they are just as fun in the rain!
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethany Beach, DE
Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
State
California State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Bethany Beach, DE
Cape Gazette

Trading spaces in Rehoboth keeps the business of eating alive

Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Micky Fins

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Antique#Furnishings
Cape Gazette

Sunset dolphin cruise to benefit MERR Institute

Members of the public are invited to spend an evening with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute stranding team Sunday, July 24, aboard the Cape Water Tours boat The Second Nature as it sets out across the Harbor of Refuge in search of dolphins and other wildlife. The cruise...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Parking issue solved for Ocean City inlet lot hotel

Eight-story project nearly ready for site plan review. After the project’s developers took a short hiatus to work out parking details, an eight-story, 90-room hotel planned for a prime piece of downtown real estate is back on track. Ocean City Attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the project slated for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED IN BANKS HARBOR RETREAT - 37436 Susan Street, Ocean View

Perfect beach cottage in the beautiful and tranquil community of Banks Harbor Retreat. Oversized corner lot with plenty of parking and tons of storage for your boat and outdoor toys. Private marina at the end of the street (privileges available for an additional charge). Added bonus is the additional garage with an upstairs studio, office, or apartment. The garage has been converted to additional living space, complete with a bar and fireplace. Low HOA fees, and 4.5 miles from the beach!
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Historic Lewes Farmers Market canceled for July 9

Due to forecast weather conditions and the closure of Lewes Elementary School parking lot for paving, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, July 9. Market organizers hope to see their regular patrons and visitors from 8 a.m. to noon, next Saturday, July 16, or at the Wednesday Market from 8 to 11 a.m. each week at Crooked Hammock Brewery parking lot off Kings Highway.
saltwatersportsman.com

Heavyweight Cobia Caught by Kayak Angler Wins Tourney

Kayaker John Farrall Stackhouse had to cover 1.5 miles to get from the West Ocean City boat ramp to the inlet at Ocean City, Maryland. But Stackhouse, 32, is an experienced kayaker, and tournament fishermen. He figured his best chance to catch a big fish, and maybe win the “4th Annual Fish-N-Paddle Saltwater Slam Kayak Tournament” was to head offshore.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Lineup announced for Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for July 30

The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out. The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May. “We will have music...
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

‘Buffy the Vampire’ star spotted in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Buffy the Vampire star Alyson Hannigan and her husband Alexis Danisof were recently at Rosenfeld’s right in Ocean City. It’s always fun seeing celebrities make a visit to the Eastern Shore. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

New Distillery in Berlin Aims For September Opening

BERLIN– While work is still underway, connections of a new distillery in Berlin are hopeful it will be open in September. Forgotten 50 Distilling, located on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin, received its Class 1 distilling license last week and continues to move closer toward opening. The extensive renovations required for the building, and the decision to serve food as well as drinks, have kept the distillery’s connections busy for the past year.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Next phase of Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail work continues

Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is underway with work taking place in two locations between Lewes and Harbeson. Because there is not a signalized intersection at the Cool Spring Road-Route 9 intersection, the trail section will run parallel to the north side of Route 9 to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection, which will have a push-button-activated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy