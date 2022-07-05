ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are Travis Barker’s kids? Meet Landon, Alabama and his stepchildren

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Travis Barker’s family got a whole lot bigger when he married Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple’s May 2022 wedding gave the Blink-182 drummer three stepchildren, joining his own two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler plus the stepdaughter he helped raise while married to the model from 2004 to 2008.

So, who are Barker’s children and stepkids? Meet Landon, Alabama, Atiana, Mason, Penelope and Reign below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOcdG_0gVag7By00
Travis Barker has two biological children and four stepkids.

Landon Asher Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6lKc_0gVag7By00
Landon is a rapper who also goes by OTG Landon.

Landon, taken from his father’s middle name, was born on Oct. 9, 2003, as the rocker’s first child with Moakler.

In April 2005, the toddler made his television debut on the now-former couple’s MTV reality series, “Meet the Barkers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzqkW_0gVag7By00
A young Landon made a red carpet appearance in 2017 with his dad and sister Alabama.

Outside of their family’s show, Landon remained relatively under the radar until he began pursuing a rap career under the name OTG Landon, OTG standing for “on the grind.” He dropped his first single “Don’t Need Her” in October 2018 and has hit the stage with his father several times over the years, with Barker praising his son’s first solo show in February 2022.

“Proud of you son,” he captioned a photo of himself hugging Landon during the gig at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

Landon was rumored to have briefly dated social media star Devenity Perkins in 2016. He is currently seeing another social media influencer, Charli D’Amelio, with whom he stepped out for the first time at a Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons in July 2022.

Alabama Luella Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6LHi_0gVag7By00
Alabama is a model and a singer.

Barker’s second child with Moakler, daughter Alabama, was born on Dec. 24, 2005.

Like her big brother, Alabama made her TV debut on “Meet the Barkers,” but she was only introduced in the series finale in February 2006.

At just 12 years old, Alabama released her first pop single, “Our House,” in October 2017, with Barker telling KTLA of her potential at the time, “She’s seen everything from punk-rock tours to the most extravagant awards shows like the Grammys, so she’s seen it all … and she’s great in the studio. She has amazing studio etiquette, and she’s a really hard worker.”

She followed up her debut with “Heartbreaker” in October 2018.

While Alabama has never publicly addressed her relationships, she was rumored to have dated TikTok user @girlzluhdev, who commented, “❤️muah” on a clip of the pair together in February 2022.

Atiana Cecelia De La Hoya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZUZH_0gVag7By00
Atiana (R) walked a red carpet with her stepdad and two half-siblings in 2016.

Atiana, Moakler’s daughter from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, was born on March 29, 1999.

Her parents began dating in October 1997, got engaged one year later and broke up in September 2000 when De La Hoya was seen with another woman at the Latin Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YAjg_0gVag7By00
Atiana is close to her father, Oscar De La Hoya (above), and stepdad Barker.

She was also featured on “Meet the Barkers” as a child, growing closer to her stepdad over the years and often praising him as a father figure while remaining close to her biological dad.

“Thank you for always putting us first and loving us unconditionally … LOVE YOU ♥️🙌🏼,” she wrote to Barker on Instagram in November 2018.

Atiana has worked as a model since the age of 14 and joined a Lifetime reality show in August 2017 called “Growing Up Supermodel.”

She has since been featured on “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown” and “The Kardashians” and served as a bridesmaid in Barker’s Italian wedding to Kardashian.

As for her love life, the brunette beauty has kept it relatively private, as she has not been romantically associated with anyone of note.

Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick

Barker picked up three more stepchildren in Mason, Penelope and Reign after marrying Kardashian in May 2022.

The reality star welcomed son Mason on Dec. 14, 2009, daughter Penelope on July 8, 2012, and youngest son Reign on Dec. 14, 2014, with Scott Disick, whom she dated for nearly 10 years before dumping the Talentless founder in July 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zo3we_0gVag7By00
Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason (not pictured), Penelope (not pictured) and Reign (above), joined the blended family in 2022.

Barker and Kardashian have seamlessly integrated their families, frequently taking trips together and developing stronger bonds as their union solidifies.

Page Six

Page Six

