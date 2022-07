Many of you may remember Paul Leoni, the popular pharmacist and owner of Patton’s Pharmacy, once located on Lincoln and Montana in Santa Monica. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Paul‘s family moved to California when he was 15 years old. Growing up, Paul enjoyed delivering newspapers and riding his bicycle around his neighborhood in Chicago. At the age of 15, due to his younger brother’s asthmatic conditions, his family decided to move to Montebello for the change of cleaner air.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO